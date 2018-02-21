Uber Eats Works to Feed CNU Area

When craving a meal from a nearby restaurant that doesn’t offer delivery, check Uber Eats app.

From hibachi to Mexican to your favorite pizza place, Uber Eats delivers it all.

Uber has become much more than just a ridesharing enterprise. The transportation company is expanding its amenities from personal transportation services to food delivery in hundreds of cities around the world.

The Uber Eats app launched in Los Angeles back in March 2016, but Uber Eats has most recently created a presence in the Charlottesville and Hampton Roads areas.

Their website includes several restaurants in the nearby community.

Delivery is available in countless cities across the globe in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

As a new service designed to deliver food right to your door from your choice of numerous eateries in your area, Uber Eats is quickly gaining popularity.

The goal is to “make getting great food from your favorite local restaurants as easy as requesting a ride,” according to the Uber Eats website.

Users simply ‘tap’ (choose their meal), ‘track’ (the status of your order) and ‘eat.’

Orders are placed and paid for on the Uber Eats official app and delivery status can be tracked from your phone, whether your driver is coming to you by car, bike or scooter.

The concept is appealing to today’s culture of instantaneous satisfaction.

Uber Eats claims it will quickly become a household name in the food delivery industry as it launches this new feature.

Connecting the Uber Eats app to a pre-existing Uber account allows for users to automatically have credit card and account information set up.

Although typing the CNU zip code, 23606, into the search box gives minimal results at the time being, Uber Eats is working to expand its reach.

Uber Eats offers several promotional deals for first-time users.

Get five dollars off your first two orders by using the code LETSEATS throughout the entire year of 2018, so keep an eye out for CNU on their map.

Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Eats