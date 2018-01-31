Writing Center Extends Hours

For students seeking help with anything from constructing a thesis to editing punctuation, the Alice F. Randall Writing Center is now open later hours throughout the week.

Four stories tall, home to President Trible’s office, and the first place that potential students go for an Admission interview and campus tour, Christopher Newport Hall (CNH) is also where one can find the Center for Academic Success.

CNU’s Academic Success Center on the first floor of CNH houses the Alice F. Randall Writing Center, a place for students to get feedback from writing consultants and help with papers and other written assignments.

Hours have been extended this semester to keep the center open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with an hour break for lunch at noon, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Writing Center offers free assistance with all stages of the writing process including organizing, outlining, editing, citations and thesis construction.

Senior Caitlin King, a writing consultant in the Writing Center said, “The most common thing we hear when students come in is ‘I don’t know how to start my paper.’ It’s not just grammar and punctuation issues.”

No matter where a student is in their writing process, consultants are trained to assist with any situation and offer an outsider’s perspective.

Consultants don’t just help with writing academic papers.

While essays are typically what students bring into the center, consultants often help draft resumes, lab reports, personal statements and cover letters.

The Writing Center is paramount to student success in written assignments. For students who feel intimidated or embarrassed by the idea of asking their professors for help, the Center for Academic Success provides the option to ask peers for guidance instead.

More often than not, writing consultants are upperclassmen.

Having taken the required course to qualify and train for becoming a consultant in the center, as well as having previously taken many introductory courses at Christopher Newport, they often know what certain professors are looking for in specific types of assignments.

Freshman Sarah Allbrandt considers the Writing Center an extremely valuable resource.

“The CNU Writing Center really helped me with editing one of my essays last semester. They go through your paper and make sure you understand everything and answer all of your questions. I would recommend it to everybody,” says Allbrandt.

Appointments can be reserved online through the CNU Connect page under the Student Success tab.

Caitlin King is a member of The Captain’s Log.

Photo by Kevin Sebestyen/The Captain’s Log