2017 Fall Semester CHECS Report

The office of CHECS mixes a need for both honor enrichment and community standards on campus .

A popular stereotype among CNU’s student population is that residents of Santoro Hall have a far greater number of CHECS violations than those from York River Halls, as well as anywhere else on campus. The numbers disagree.

While freshmen do get reported to CHECS three times more often than any other class according to a report from the university, Santoro and York have almost the same number of violations per student.

Potomac seems to be the hot spot for infractions according to the report. With a violation rate almost twice as high as any other residence hall, Potomac residents seem to get in the most trouble. Warwick, on the other hand, has had only eight people reported to CHECS during all of last semester.

These numbers may be surprising to the individuals reading the report. Popular student opinion would say that Warwick doesn’t rack up violations because they have a greater number of Honors and President’s Leadership Program (PLP) students.

If students in Honors and PLP were less likely to violate the Student Handbook due to fear of losing scholarship funds, then Santoro Hall, which is not typically full of Honors and PLP students, would have a violation rate much higher than York’s violation rate since York is frequently populated by students in these two university-wide programs.

It seems hard to isolate any single cause for Warwick’s lower violation rate as compared to other dorms.

Potomac’s numbers are also seemingly inexplicable in relation to other residence halls.

Since Potomac has both freshmen and sophomores-— and underclassmen tend to commit more rule violations— it makes sense for them to have a somewhat high violation rate, but not for them to have a violation rate almost twice that of York and Santoro, other underclassmen housing.

One reason for their mysteriously high violation rate might be the common rooms. York and Santoro don’t have them, so if a group of freshmen are looking for some place to violate campus rules— such as drinking in residence halls-— then Potomac might seem like a good place to do it.

Why do some residence halls seem to have more rule violations than others? Again, where you stick freshmen is typically the main factor.

Freshmen had more violations last semester, with an even 200 more, than all of the other classes combined according to the report.

That means that there is a rate of one violation for every 6.45 freshman. The older the students are, the less likely it is that they will be reported to CHECS.

A number of factors likely cause the disparate impact of CHECS violations. Students learn the rules more thoroughly as times goes on through their years at CNU, students could mature, or a it could be a combination of both.

By the time students hit senior year, their violation rate drops down to nearly zero.

Seniors, who can live off campus, have an especially low violation rate.

