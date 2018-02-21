April Showers Bring May Flowers

Green initiatives by the University Sustainability Committee bring institutional sustainability to CNU.

The University Sustainability Committee (USC) is an organization established in 2013 whose mission is to promote environmentally sound practices at CNU.

Sustainability coordinator and committee chair Jen Jones also indicated the organization’s three specific, overall goals.

“[Its purpose is to] Facilitate change toward sustainable practices in our operations and institutional processes. To empower campus stakeholders to create change for sustainability in their departments by developing and sharing resources as well as providing a support network,” says Jones.

Lastly, they aim to identify and share best practices to work towards a campus culture of sustainability she says.

Some of the committee’s work includes helping to establish the community garden at East Campus, as well as encouraging the installation of three bike repair stations on-campus.

The committee includes representatives of many other institutions responsible for the general maintenance and upkeep of the university, such as the grounds crew and dining services.

“The committee is an appointed group of administrative staff members who play critical roles in our operations and institutional processes.

“We have representatives from Administration and Finance, Auxiliary Services, Grounds, Plant Operations, Environmental Health and Safety, Purchasing, Student Activities, Athletics, Dining Services, IT and a faculty liaison currently sitting on the committee,” she says.

Jones indicated that the committee has also assisted in bringing together the university’s previously scattered efforts at institutionalized sustainability, and enabled them to work more closely with one another to accomplish their goals.

“I think we are at an exciting time for progress toward sustainability at CNU. Before the committee, there were lots of little pockets of sustainability progress happening across campus. The establishment of the committee helped to formalize those efforts and coalesce them under a unified front.”

Jones said the committee’s main semester-long goal for this semester is to establish an annual report that will summarize the progress of sustainability on the campus at large.

“This semester, the committee is focusing on telling our campus’ sustainability story by developing an annual report and presentation to the higher administration on the “State of Sustainability” on campus. “This lets everyone see where we currently stand with our sustainability initiatives and as we work toward becoming more sustainable, gives us a benchmark we can compare our progress to,” says Jones.

As for the committee’s future, Jones emphasized that the committee’s firm establishment on campus means that it can begin to pursue a more environmentally sustainable existence for CNU.

“Now that the USC is established, we’re ready to move to the next level and begin to generate a clear and intentional plan to create a more sustainable campus.”

Photo courtesy of Jen Jones