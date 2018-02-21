Beer and Neroscience: A Match Made in Heaven

Homebrewing, a several thousand year old tradition, lives with this professor of psychology.

Dr. Matthew Campolatarro is a professor of psychology and a teacher within the university’s neuroscience program; however, he is also a seasoned home beer brewer.

The professor is apparently one of many colleagues and faculty at the university who home brews beer; which he stated is one of the reasons he got interested in the practice.

As far as the technical side of brewing, Campolatarro believes that if you have the equipment and do the requisite book learning, anyone has the capacity to brew great beer.

The two styles of brewing which are the most prominent in home-brewing is extract brewers and all-grain brewers, the latter of which Campolatarro practices.

Both methods require different sets of equipment, extract brewers buy malt extract and pour it into a larger vat of water to complete their process; all-grain brewers actually buy the malted barley, as well as equipment such as a liquor tank and a mash tun, which is required to mash the grains, convert the starches into fermentable sugars, and then drain it.

Whichever method is used is pretty much up to the brewer’s preference; while all-grain brewing is less expensive in the long run because extract brewing requires paying someone else to mash the grains, a brewer can make great tasting beers using either method.

As far as Campolatarro’s personal setup, he would say it is an intermediate level, whereas some home brewing setups are so advanced to the point of being on par with some small breweries.

This would include conversion to an advanced setup which would require getting all stainless-steel equipment, more accurate and precise brewing equipment, other equipment which would probably rack up a price tag of several thousand dollars.

Campolatarro finds his hobby enjoyable because to him, it is a process which embodies what it is to be a laboratory scientist: cleanliness, repeatability, as well as an opportunity to test hypothesis based on what kind of brewing techniques you would want to upgrade or otherwise tweak.

Campolatarro believes that brewing is a fantastic hobby, and while it doesn’t come without the requisite safety and responsibility surrounding alcohol, he does believe it’s a hobby that more people should involve themselves in.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Matthew Campolatarro