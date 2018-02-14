(Cat) Calling Out Street Harassment

Street harassment comes in many different shapes and forms and so do the means to combat it.

Last Thursday, Intelligencer hosted a panel titled “Street Harassment: a Community Safety Issue” with Dr. Danielle Stern, a Communication Studies professor at CNU, as the main speaker.

This presentation was created in response to a survey sent out by CNU to the student body a few weeks ago, the goal being to see how safe students feel on campus and in the surrounding community. The presentation discussed this topic and then participants broke out into facilitated discussion groups to talk about how to address street harassment.

As per Dr. Stern’s lecture, street harassment is defined as unwanted comments, gestures, or actions forced on a stranger in a public place without consent. Also known by the colloquial term “catcalling,” this definition of street harassment focuses on the notion of the stranger, but an individual may also be harassed by someone they know.

Historically, some viewed street harassment as a form of compliment, but that element of American culture is slowly changing from writing unsolicited comments off as compliments to regarding catcalling as an unwarranted and nonconsensual interaction.

Street harassment is a many-headed dragon, taking several different forms: leering, car honking, whistling, sexist comments, vulgar gestures, sexually explicit comments, kissing noises, being followed, having one’s path blocked, sexual touching or grabbing, being the target of public masturbation and sexual assault.

The problem with some of these facets of harassment is the difference in severity; while people from some generations or other regions of the nation may consider things like whistling as a compliment, the preponderance of these encounters may signal more dangerous activities such as assault.

According to a 2014 study from stopstreetharassment.org, at least 65 percent of all women and 25 percent of all men (especially those in the LGBT+ community) will have experienced street harassment at some point in their lives.

Almost one in four women will have experienced street harassment by age 12, and nearly 90 percent of all women will have experienced street harassment by age 19. Half of harassed persons, men and women, are harassed by age 17.

So why does street harassment happen? Most of the research conducted by people in the areas of gender, women’s studies, sociology, communications and media studies and psychology are looking at this cycle of power and control perpetuated by sexual harassment.

This is experienced by primarily women, although it’s not always specific to gender or sexuality.

It does lean toward power dynamics and differences among gender and sexuality, including the LGBT+ population.

People may also be harassed due to factors such as race, nationality, religion, disability, class and often more than one factor.

This is known as intersectionality, or the interlocking identity markers like race, gender and class that affect our daily experiences in the spaces that we occupy.

These spaces may also be more privileged or marginalized depending on one’s identity markers, and what that means within the context of certain societies, such as the LGBT+ community within American society: 70 percent of people who identify as LGBT experience street harassment by age 17, compared to 49 percent of people who identify as straight, including men.

Recently, street harassment has been addressed by hashtag movements such as #MeToo, #TimesUp, and #YesAllWomen through tweets and posts.

When asked about the connection between hashtag activism and street harassment Dr. Stern explained that “We are at a cultural moment where, because of online spaces like Twitter and Instagram, […] they invite a dialogue for women to share their stories.

“Even though much of the bullying and harassment is happening on the street, clearly that’s happening on Twitter too; online community or hashtag activism is a way to respond or to intervene in that offline experience,” says Stern.

When harassed on the street, it’s most important first be sure of your own safety says Stern.

Safety is primary, and sometimes there is no control over that. As per the lecture, if you are not safe, leave immediately, and if that is not possible, shout for help or use an assertive tone and strong body language to tell the harasser to stop.

“The only way that we’re going to intervene and stop street harassment as a community, is to begin at CNU, go into the community and spread into Hampton Roads and the Peninsula,” says Stern.

“We need to stop harassment and fill the culture with respect by starting locally, but know that this is a global issue.

“What we do here at CNU is not going to have a change right away for the rest of the world, but it’s going to be small steps towards that change.”

Photos by Hannah Lindenblad/ The Captain’s Log