Defining the Research Process

Professor Pollard talks about his experience with writing with his wife on Sabbatical.

When not teaching students, many CNU professors take part in scholarly research as a part of their occupation.

Their work can often be found on anthologies or scholarly article websites.

One such professor with a long history of academic work is Dr. Scott Pollard, a professor of English at CNU.

Pollard indicated that his work in academia has spanned a broad number of different subjects, from comparative literature to popular culture.

“I really have to define [my career] as eclectic.”

Pollard says that he was trained as a comparative literature specialist, with a specialization in Latin American literature at UC Irvine.

Pollard is published in Latin American literature and comparative literature. He says that was important early on in the ‘90s.

“But the first article I ever published was on ‘Twin Peaks,’ the television show,” he says.

Pollard also discussed the recent sabbatical he took with his wife, CNU professor of English Dr. Kara Keeling, to write a book anthologizing the different essays they have written and partially completed over the past 20 years.

The upcoming book is on food in children’s literature. They’ve been writing conference papers and have been writing articles for 20 years now, and a lot of them have been kind of incomplete according to Pollard.

“We’ve gotten them here and there, and we’ve never really brought them to completion. So we’re using this book to finish up a lot of what we’ve written already.”

Pollard also mentioned the various subjects the anthology will cover, a diverse lineup of subject matter which will include famous children’s literature authors and a chapter covering a hit Disney movie.

Pollard and Keeling have written a chapter on the movie “Ratatouille,” are currently writing a chapter on Beatrix Potter and her works and have written chapters on Laura Ingall Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books and Louise Erdrich’s “Birchbark” series, comparing the white expansionist view of America with the indigenous view of food in America.

Pollard emphasized what he considers the most difficult challenges when conceptualizing and writing a scholarly work.

“Finding the time to sit down and be able to kind of start the thinking process, and the working process.

“In the sabbatical, when we started doing things and researching, we needed to get a rhythm, a daily rhythm, of research and writing and research and more writing.

“And that took a little bit [of time], and once it clicked, then it worked because there was a rhythm to it and there was time everyday that we could spend thinking about the project.

“And that’s different from the middle of the school year where you have grading [assignments], and so you have to reserve some time to think.”

Pollard also spoke generally about the process through which he travels to write a book or academic article.

“It’s the process of working together to work through a set of insights to produce an article. So right now it’s the book we’re working on.

“It’s fascinating, because the research we’re doing now — twenty years in this project — is very different than the research we did 20 years ago.

“I sometimes go back and read those [older] articles and think ‘That’s not very good’, and it’s because we know more now, and that’s created more challenges: We have to research more deeply into different disciplines, because more people are writing about food, and literature in food in history.”