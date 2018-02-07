Eagles Fly to Victory

CNU Captains celebrated Super Bowl LII in cities across the world.

From Newport News to Europe, Christopher Newport University students sat down and watched Super Bowl LII this past Sunday.

The Eagles toppled the Patriots with a final score of 41-33.

Festivities in Philadelphia after the game evolved into what some are calling a full blown riot.

Sophomore Scott McAneney drove up to his home outside of Philadelphia for the weekend to tailgate with friends and family before sitting down and watching the game.

After the game, McAneney witnessed first hand the chaos that overtook the City of Brotherly Love.

McAneney says that “seeing people being proud of their city was special and definitely worth experiencing.”

CNU student Corey Byrne had a different experience. Studying abroad in Spain, Byrne had to stay up late to enjoy the game along with other American students studying abroad.

Football is not the sole reason people tune into the Super Bowl, however.

Justin Timberlake also performed at halftime with a surprise virtual appearance of the late artist, Prince, who hailed from Minneapolis, the site of the game.

People also enjoy the creative and unique commercials played during the Super Bowl.

Television advertisements are usually skipped and people even pay to avoid them on Youtube, Hulu, Soundcloud and other apps.

The Super Bowl is different, however.

It is a Super Bowl tradition to sit back and enjoy food, football, music and commercials.

Photo courtesy of Scott MaCaneney