Hampton Roads Dominates List of “Best Hospitals for Nurses” in Virginia

In a survey meant to track where nurses enjoy to work the most, the hospitals of Hampton Roads were nine of the 17 listed.

Attention aspiring nursing: If you’re nearing graduation and seeking employment, you might want to look local, maybe even across the street.

A new analysis from Nurse.org— which surveyed over 1,800 nurses spanning 314 hospitals across Virginia— had seventeen hospitals make the “best for nurses” list.

Nine of them are in Hampton Roads. Four of the nine local hospitals on the list are owned and operated by Sentara.

Sentara is a Norfolk based non-profit. Their goal is to serve Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

While Virginia Hospital Center Arlington topped the list, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital was ranked second.

In fourth place was Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, while another Virginia Beach hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, tied for sixth.

The region’s dominance continued throughout the list, with Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk coming in ninth, and Sentara Norfolk General in eleventh.

Riverside Regional Medical Center, the hospital adjacent to the CNU campus, was ranked thirteenth.

Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Norfolk’s Sentara Leigh Hospital rounded out the local presence on the list with rankings of fourteenth, fifteenth and seventeenth, respectively.

Photo courtesy of nurse.org