Impacts of the Government Shutdown

In the wake of a recent government shutdown and with such a large percentage of CNU students hailing from the D.C. Metropolitan area and the Hampton Roads area, a degree of concern may have been stoked in students on campus. This is due to many students’ parents’ employment heavily relying upon military and federal government spending.

“Government shutdowns have great consequences for federal workers, particularly contractors,” explains Dr. Rachel Bitecofer, a Political Science professor at Christopher Newport.

While some may not take government shutdowns as a mere formality, others will claim that the federal employees will never get their paychecks while Congress puts together an agreement.

A more accurate description, according to Bitecofer, “is that they will not be paid on time for their work.

“When the shutdown ends, these workers, which include our military members if they are not given the same exception for the shutdown they received in the 2013 shutdown, will eventually receive all their back pay.”

Bitecofer, who is also Assistant Director at the Wason Center for Public Policy points out that this back pay will not be paid to “the thousands of contractors here in Hampton Roads and around metro D.C.” and “the money lost to local businesses around areas with a lot of federal workers will also never recoup.”

Memories of government shutdowns hail from 2013 during the Obama administration when Republicans were pushing to repeal Obamacare. This past shutdown lasted 16 days and cost more than 17 billion dollars according to Bitecofer.

An agreement was settled in the House and Senate on Monday, Jan. 28. But as Professor Michelle Barnello points out, “it may be short-lived if Senate Democrats and Republicans can’t reach an agreement by Feb. 8” since that is how long the legislature has given themselves to come to a long term agreement.

When asked whether she thought the shutdown was a smart move for Senate and House Republicans and Democrats, Bitecofer said, “Blame or credit for shutdowns is always in the eyes of the beholder.

“Republicans will blame Democrats and say they caused the shutdown over DACA.

“Democrats blame President Trump and say he caused the shutdown by backing away from the Graham-Cassidy deal after initially supporting it.”

Bitecofer thinks we will have to wait and see if the move has political electoral ramifications for either party when the midterms come around.

“The lesson learned from the 2013 shutdown, which was around efforts to repeal Obamacare, is that there may not be a price to pay at the ballot box for a shutdown in the polarized era if momentum is already on your side.

“Most pundits expected Republicans to get punished for the 2013 shutdown in the 2014 midterms, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Republicans made gains as they would in any other midterm with a newly re-elected Democratic president. A similar scenario is in the works here.

“Backlash to Trump is so great, and the midterm effects so strong this cycle, that I don’t see the shutdown causing backlash at the ballot box.”