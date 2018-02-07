Lionsbridge FC Announces 2018 Schedule

The Premier Development League has announced their schedule and Lionsbridge FC will host three home games.

POMOCO Stadium will be abuzz with the sounds of soccer matches this summer, as the Lionsbridge FC will be hosting three straight home games.

The league-wide 2018 schedule was announced this past Thursday, Feb. 1, for the Premier Development League (PDL).

The first game will be on Wednesday, May 16, just over two weeks after the spring semester ends.

The PDL is North America’s top amateur men’s soccer league.

Lionsbridge FC is one of two teams calling Virginia home.

Lionsbridge FC will have a shot at Evergreen FC, the other Virginia-based team, in a match with a rivalry trophy on the line.

The Commonwealth Cup will be awarded to the better team after they duke it out on May 5 in Newport News and May 16 in Loudon County.

Season ticket wristbands are now available for purchase on the Lionsbridge website, LionsbridgeFC.com.

The teams in Lionsbridge FC’s conference are from all over Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Pre-game festivities at home games will include craft beer from Tradition Brewing Company, food truck vendors, music, bounce houses and other activities.

The Pre-game Festival begins at 5 p.m., and the soccer games begin at 7 p.m.

Select games will feature post-game fireworks.

