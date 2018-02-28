Literacy Regarding the Gun Debate

With such a fiery discourse surrounding firearms, let’s get everyone on the same page regarding terms.

With all of the recent media focus on gun control and debates around gun ownership, this is a short guide to some of the different kinds of terms that the public can refer to when reading up on the latest news about gun control.

AR-15: The AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle that shoots a .223/5.56mm NATO round. This is fairly small when it comes to rifles. The “AR” in AR-15 stands for Armalite Rifle, after the name of the company from which it was born. It does not mean “Assault Rifle.” The AR-15 that civilians buy is not an assault rifle. The AR-15 has been sold to the public since 1963. This information and more can be found at grandviewoutdoors.com

Assault Rifle: An assault rifle is a selective-fire rifle chambered for a cartridge of intermediate power according to the U.S. Army definition. In layman’s terms, an assault rifle’s operator can switch back and forth between automatic, semi-automatic and even a three round burst.

Semi-automatic: According to the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Glossary, semi-automatic refers to a firearm that is “designed to fire a single cartridge…each time the trigger is pulled.”

Cartridge (round): According to the NRA, a cartridge or round is “a single, complete round of ammunition.” A bullet is only the projectile that is a part of the round that is shot from the barrel.

Shotgun: The NRA calls the shotgun a shoulder gun with a smooth-bored barrel that fires a variance of rounds (shells). Shotguns can be pump operated, semi-automatic and automatic. These guns are known for being ineffective at a distance but deliver a large punch in close-range.

Rifle: According to the NRA, this is a shoulder-fired gun with a rifled barrel. There are grooves in the barrel that spin the bullet to increase accuracy over distance.

High-Capacity Magazine: While there is no official definition of what constitutes a “High-Capacity Magazine,” a few officials have attempted to define it. According to an Office of Legislative Research (OLR) report, Veronica Rose, the Chief Analyst, defines high capacity ammunition magazine as a gun magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The report does remark that statutory definitions can vary.

Assault Weapon: Another fairly ambiguous term, the U.S. Dept. of Justice at the time of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, defined it as “semi-automatic firearm with a large magazine of ammunition that is designed and configured for rapid fire and combat use.” Within this definition are several subjective terms and it may be wise to ask whoever uses this term to define it exactly.

With all of this being said it is always advisable to ask any person who uses these terms, when applicable, what they believe the terms to mean. This can help clear up any confusion that can come from press conferences, news articles and social media. Don’t be afraid to do your own research and learn about the background of what you’re reading.