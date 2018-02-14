Neffinger Discusses Piracy & Terrorism

Securing America’s shipbuilding facilities, airports and other transportation hubs was the topic of conversation at the Center for American Studies’ two-day event.

Last week, the CNU Center for American Studies hosted the Homeland Security Expo and Symposium.

Co-hosted by Huntington Ingalls Industries, parent company of Newport News Shipbuilding, the conference drew attention to Port and Maritime security, particularly with regard to the ability of seafaring vessels to be secure at home and abroad against a myriad of threats, including piracy and terrorism.

One of the keynote speakers was Peter Neffenger, former head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Neffinger has also held high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard, most notably serving as Deputy National Incident Commander during the BP oil spill of 2010.

Neffinger discussed the evolution of coordination between different maritime and security organizations, saying that 9/11 was an especially large turning point for coordination between the various relevant organizations.

“There was really something very different about the 9/11 attacks, and it changed the way we thought about security. We had known that transportation could be a facilitator of terrorism, but we hadn’t really thought of it as a weapon before 9/11…From my perspective, it was really a recognition of the importance of coordinated efforts to protect the system,” says Neffinger.

Neffenger stated that this trend has increased coordination between nations, and allowed for a greater awareness of the risks involved in maritime activity, and greater emphasis on on-the-ground security measures.

“One result was the development of an international regime for security. The regime basically said ‘We agree collectively that these things [better-coordinated security measures] are important, and that there are various things we need to do collectively to make them work.’ Everything from barriers and ID checks and so forth, to greater awareness of the kinds of things that are happening out there,” he says.

Neffenger stated that having awareness of one’s surrounding as a means of combating possible threats is also essential.

“The second thing was maritime domain awareness. That was a term that was thrown around a lot…there was surprisingly little information about what was moving around out there on the waters of the planet. Knowing what’s out there, that’s what’s important.”

He also emphasized the importance of keeping a pulse on global activities by stepping up security presence in the world.

“Having greater presence, more people watching things, and ultimately the ability to respond to that would happen— and not respond in the way that we had before, but respond in a coordinated way with protocol, and so forth.”

Finally, Neffenger expressed his view that one major way to improve overall maritime and port security would be to have the security itself integrated into the system it is protecting, rather than just thrown over it.

“If we understand how a system operates, we can stop just bolting security on to a system and we can embed it in the way we do business. I think one of the things we still don’t do well is engraving security into a system. And I don’t mean just in the way we think, but to really know the structure of the system in a way that is integral to it, so that the security becomes the by-product of a system.”

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard All Hands