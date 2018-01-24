Regattas is Coming

The recent snow storm has setback CNU students’ highly anticipated first meal back at the completed Regattas.

The long-awaited Regattas expansion project — already delayed for a semester — is slated for completion later this month according to CNU’s Director of External Relations, Tom Kramer.

Although the delay was meant to be completed by the start of this semester, Kramer indicated that the snowfall that started out the Spring 2018 term complicated the process.

“For Regattas, the snow storm and the cold temperatures caused a pipe to burst that set back the opening of the facility. The pipe has been repaired and we are waiting for the state visit to certify the building is ready for operation,” says Kramer.

According to Kramer, the first day of operations for the expanded section is Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The original plan was to have Regattas finished by the time students came back to school last August but plans were halted due to complications- like the cutting of underground wiring.

With one small setback comes many in the world of contracting and subcontracting.

With the state’s verification, however, CNU students won’t have to wait any longer to capitalize on the expansion of one of the University’s two dining halls.

Currently, many students still eat upstairs in the extra seating. The dramatic increase in seating is hoped to ease much of the crowding concerns in Regattas as it stands.

File Photo by Jack Jacobs/ The Captain’s Log