Student Assembly Elections Kickoff

With voting live on The Compass, next years’ candidates pitch themselves in Monday night’s assembly meeting.

Election season for Student Assembly began on Monday Feb. 26 as candidates for the executive board took to the podium to speak to delegates and audience members on their platforms.

The forum held during the General Body meeting featured candidates for the positions of President, Executive Vice President and Vice President of Finance, all positions that are currently up for election by the student body.

“It gives the voters (students) the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates how they would effectively serve in the role, how they would help improve the undergraduate experience of all Captains and how they could positively impact the Student Assembly,” remarked Student Assembly President Kenneth Kidd on the importance of the forum, which was also a President’s Leadership Program passport event.

The candidate for Vice President of Finance is Neyshmarie Rosario-Cabrera.

This post is currently held by Alex Brown and Jason Shawver. Her Student Assembly experience includes time on the Appropriations and Membership Development committees.

When asked what she would improve on in her position if elected, Cabrera responded, “I want to equally delegate work to everyone so that they are not overwhelmed.”

The two candidates for Executive Vice President, which is currently filled by Maddie Amos, are Bryan Boag and Jess Farhan.

Bryan Boag has been in Student Assembly for two years and has three aims for Student Assembly and candidacy if elected: serve value to the student body, give purpose to delegates and improve transparency from within and outside of the organization.

Jess Farhan introduced her accomplishments that best qualify her for the positions: a delegate for two years, a member of the Student Affairs, Member Development and Executive Affairs committee, manager of the Student Ambassador Office and Standards Chairman for Alpha Sigma Alpha. “We can enact positive change on this campus for tomorrow’s students.”

The candidate for President is Emmet Aylor, the position currently held by Kenneth Kidd. Aylor also serves as the current Vice President of Marketing and Communication, in which he has increased organizational transparency by social media. “Over the past year, I worked to build up our CNU platform,” he stated during his discussion of his accomplishments over the past year in Student Assembly.

If elected, Aylor aims to bring back town hall meetings for students to voice their concerns. Also, when asked what product Aylor would give to the student body, he focused on plans to emphasize mental health.

At the conclusion of the speeches, Maddie Amos spoke positively about the candidates for the 2018-2019 executive positions. “All of these people care so much about Student Assembly.”

Voting for delegates is currently live on The Compass, and closes on Friday afternoon.

Photo by Macy Friend / The Captain’s Log