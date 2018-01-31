Virginia21 Comes to Christopher Newport

Senior Matthew Godsoe and sophomore Nathan Gillispie work together to start a chapter of Virginia21 at CNU.

Virginia21 is a national non-profit organization which attempts to “create opportunity for young Virginians to impact Virginia state politics by providing information, crafting leaders, and coordinating action,” according to the Virginia21 website.

Recently, a CNU chapter of Virginia21 was founded by senior Matthew Godsoe and sophomore Nathan Gillispie, the President and Vice-President of the chapter, respectively.

Godsoe discussed some of the key issues to which the organization draws attention.

“Virginia21 is the voice of the millennial generation. Our generation makes up about 30 percent of the voting block. With such a high number, we draw attention to issues that matter to the millennial generation that we believe transcend party lines,” Godsoe says.

They recently conducted a Dear Future Governor campaign where students were asked what their topic issues were.

“The results came back and showed us that higher education (specifically affordable access, financial aid, privacy), sexual assault policies, equal rights, and economic opportunity all matter to millennials,” says Godsoe.

Godsoe went on to say that “In October of last year [2017], I attended the Governors Millennial Civic Engagement Forum. While there, I heard Jared Calfee, Executive Director of Virginia21, talk about their mission as an organization. I remember leaning over to my friend, who was a recent CNU graduate, and asked him, ‘Tim, do we have a chapter at CNU?’ and he said that we didn’t.”

It was after this conversation that Godsoe decided to investigate how to go about establishing a chapter of the organization on campus.

“After the session concluded and we had an intermission, I walked up to Mr. Calfee and told him that I wanted to start a chapter. After Thanksgiving Break, I sat down with my friend Nathan and told him I had a crazy idea to start a new student organization in a week. Thanks to the support from our friends, we did it. The rest is history.”

Vice President of CNU’s Virginia21 chapter, Nathan Gillispie, spoke about how he came to be involved in the organization and its founding.

“At first I was hesitant on this idea [involvement in Virginia21], but after considering what Virgina21 offered and what was available on campus I took him [Godsoe] up on the offer to help kickstart this club.

“Virginia21 is something that this campus needs, it is a club that encourages voter participation and involvement in the world of politics without shoving partisan views down student’s throats. Whether you are far right wing, far left wing, or right in the middle, your voice matters, and Virgina21 is that outlet to make sure it is well heard.”

Godsoe further stressed Virginia21’s accomplishments, saying that the organization has managed to raise a scholarship fund for transfer students, as well as secure financial aid for students.

“Virginia21 is driven by the belief that young people can make a difference. We seek to be the voice of the millennial generation,” says Godsoe. One of their accomplishments includes the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG), a scholarship that helps transfer students pursue their four year degree. “As a transfer student, being able to get the VTAG has been a huge help,” Godsoe says.

“Another accomplishment this year was the rise in financial aid compensation to each state-university according to the Governor’s proposed budget.

“Christopher Newport University will actually receive close to $500,000 in additional financial aid because of the work Virginia21 has done,” Godsoe says.

Tim Cywinski, Director of Engagement at Virginia21, indicated that maintaining a presence on college campuses is no small matter for the organization, which maintains some presence on every publicly-funded higher education institution in Virginia.

“Students are the lifeblood of the organization [Virginia21].

“They have been since it was started in 2002 at William & Mary [College]. We also call on our students during the [Virginia] general assembly session to testify on pieces of legislation during committee hearings.

Godsoe further talked about what the newly-christened CNU chapter hopes to accomplish. He stated that the two preeminent goals are to raise general knowledge of public policy and help register the incoming classes to vote in state elections.

“Our chapter seeks to be the preeminent student organization for communicating public policy in a way that is both relatable to students, and with issues that maintain our mission to be a non-partisan political organization.

“Two of our main focuses will be to raise awareness of public policy through social media, and then help the student body, especially the upcoming class of 2022, get registered to vote for the upcoming midterm election cycle in Congress.”

Gillispie also discussed the progress the chapter has made thus far in establishing themselves on campus, indicating that they have a substantial membership and plans to lobby legislators in Richmond in support of their goals.

“As far as progress goes for the Club, we are 25 members strong, have attended multiple legislative hearings, engaged in headquarter meetings in Richmond with other school’s VA21 members, and much more.

“We currently have 5-plus members signed up to participate in lobby day and are in the process of planning the first legislator to come speak to the CNU community on behalf of Virgina21.”

Lobby day is an event set aside by a non-profit or non-governmental organization for when it will meet with legislators to advocate for various laws and legislation.

Finally, Godsoe spoke about the longer-term goals of the organization.

“I see our chapter becoming more influential in the way we communicate public policy, and also how we effectively respond to it. It’s one thing to explain how a House Bill might relate to the every-day student.

“It’s another thing to capture their voice collectively and communicate to public officials in Richmond how that House Bill might positively or negatively impact us as students and as millennials.”

