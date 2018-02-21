Virginia21 Lobbies Bills Concerning College Students

The bills presented are meant to help college students navigate the murky, expensive waters that surround the college experience.

CNU’s Virginia21 chapter traveled to Richmond on Feb. 7 and 8 to lobby for multiple bills that focused on bipartisan solutions for current issues concerning college and other higher education students.

Key issues in the bills that aim at higher education students included open educational resources, the Freedom of Information Act, student loans, student loan servicers and payment plans.

The bills were chosen on the basis of Virginia21’s statewide “Dear Future Governor” campaign.

“‘Dear Future Governor’…determined that no matter who the new governor would be, we would send them the issues they need to respond to,” explained president Matthew Godsoe.

“The survey provided close to a thousand responses from millennials on issues that we believe transcend party lines.

“Results came back and showed us that higher education (especially affordable access, financial aid and privacy), sexual assault policies, equal rights and economic opportunity all matter to millennials.

“We then looked at the docket for the 2018 Legislative Session for Virginia to determine which bills best fit those items,” says Godsoe.

Along with lobbying for their specific, chosen bills, members were also able to meet and take pictures with Governor Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and several delegates and senators from the Hampton Roads area throughout their duration in Richmond.

Godsoe remarked, “…As a chapter president, to be able to give my members that sort of experience and opportunity is absolutely incredible.”

The Bills consisted of:

HB339— would require educational institutions to offer payment plans to students for the term in which students owe outstanding tuition before turning them over to collection agencies

HB1138/SB34— would establish an Office of the Qualified Loan Ombudsman within the State Council of Higher Education to help borrowers and their families with issues concerning education loans, inform borrowers of their rights and conditions, and establish and maintain a qualified education loan borrower informational course

SB362— would require education loan servicers to be licensed by the State Corporation Commission to protect educational loan borrowers from predatory practice

HB1/SB512— which would prevent the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from releasing student directory information such as phone numbers to third party groups, while also maintaining government transparency

HB454— which responds to increasing education costs and would require institutions to let faculty choose whether they want to use free and low cost open educational resources, such as textbooks in order to prevent unnecessary costs for materials without compromising the quality of education in these institutions