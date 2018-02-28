Virginia21 Lobbies the State Senate to Support the House’s Increase in Financial Aid

On Tuesday, Virginia21 tabled in the DSU with a petition to be sent to the General Assembly.

In Richmond a debate is raging within the Virginia General Assembly between the House and Senate.

The House of Representatives passed a budget that allotted a $44.5 million increase in financial aid to state universities.

The Senate, however, excluded this increase.

This money would directly affect CNU students who apply for financial aid needed to attend college.

Virginia21’s petition will be delivered to Senator T. Montgomery Mason in hopes of swaying his opinion and expressing the concerns of students.

Virginia21 President Matt Godsoe stated on Tuesday Feb. 27 that “If the Senate does not produce sufficient funding, our tuition goes up, and that affects all of us.”

According to the Virginia21 petition, 94 percent of the CNU student body is Virginian and this money is needed to “protect Virginians from being priced out of their chance to earn a degree and to economically survive.”

If you wish to have your name put on the petition, you can email virginia21@cnu.edu by the end of the day Wednesday, Feb. 28, to have your name added and your voice heard in Richmond.

Photo by Macy Friend / The Captain’s Log