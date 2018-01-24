Women’s Marches Seen Across Country

In relevant news, the 2018 women’s march took place this past weekend across the continent. Its been a year since the last women’s march and women’s groups, individuals and students have assembled again to protest inequality.

Women took to the streets to voice their opinions on President Trump and the current year’s gender relations this past weekend.

Donning “Pussy-hats” and clad in pink, women hit the streets in the major cities of the United States.

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, some 500,000 people were estimated to have been marching in Los Angeles alone.

Another 300,000 people turned up in Chicago and over 200,00 marched in New York.

Photo Courtesy of Roger Kisby/RollingStone.com