Further first-hand accounts from girls who ran home this spring semester.

On the first day of rounds, the potential new members of CNU’s Panhellenic community prepared themselves for the long, hectic weekend ahead. The first challenge was one that many of us were not anticipating: the rain.

A heavy downpour hit just as girls from all over campus started heading to the Freeman Center.

If anyone’s hair looked good before, (including my own) it was probably ruined by the humidity and gusts of rain blowing in every direction.

After receiving information about where we would meet with each chapter, the girls dispersed from the Freeman and ventured out into the bitter cold.

Many girls were excited or scared, but because I didn’t know much about the process or what to expect, I didn’t know how to feel.

By the end of the night, after talking to several girls from each sorority, I felt tired yet motivated with a sense of accomplishment. I surprised myself by being able to hold a conversation with total strangers, and genuinely enjoying it. My perception of Greek Life definitely changed after going through the recruitment process.

I learned so much about each chapter’s philanthropy and saw how passionate they were about helping others, as well as how much they supported their own sisters. I knew I had the potential to improve myself and grow within such a vibrant community.

By Sunday after the last round, I knew where I wanted to go. After receiving my bid I was ecstatic to see that the sisterhood I felt the strongest connection with had chosen me as well.

Once everyone received their bids, all the potential new members relocated to the gym. All seven sororities were gathered, decked out in spirit wear and ready to receive their new sisters.

I was shocked to see how many people were there: all the girls standing with their letters and everyone who filled the bleachers. Not only was I connecting with Greek Life, but I felt an overwhelming sense of support from the CNU community. Having everyone there watching made the situation a lot more nerve-racking, yet equally exhilarating.

When the time came for my group to run home, I said my name into the microphone, while briefly praying I wouldn’t trip and fall on my face or accidentally body slam some other girl. Finally we all ran, and I was welcomed home into Phi Mu’s open arms.

-Nicole Cummings, Freshman

Bid Day is an exciting time for sisters, new members and the Greek community. It is a time to reconnect with sisterhood and invite new sisters in. The thrill of seeing your sisters waiting to catch you with tears in their eyes is hard to describe. In that moment you know that you are about to become something bigger than yourself.

New members receive and open their bids after a long weekend of heart felt conversations. This is the first step in becoming new chapter members of the different organizations on campus.

At this point the young women keep their bids to themselves, because they are the only ones who know where they got a bid from. Everyone lines up, barely holding in their excitement.

Your heart beats faster, and everything seems to move in a flash. You hear the countdown “3, 2, 1” and just like that you take the first steps into a lifelong sisterhood. This might seem silly or pointless to some, but it’s the most exciting experience a new member has. The hugs and tears of each new member running home makes everyone feel special. This is the immediate bond of sisterhood.

For some of the Panhellenic community they take a step back and disaffiliate from their chapter.

This means they stop recruiting for their respective chapters, stop wearing letters and act like they are no longer a part of the organization. Recruitment Counselors (RCs) and Panhellenic Executive Board do this in order to help others find their home.

The moment they step out on the tarp in the fieldhouse, you feel overwhelmed by every emotion possible. This is the moment you have been waiting for, waiting to go back to being a normal chapter member. Running back home means the world to these members; seeing your sisters with their signs and open arms brings back all the love for your sisterhood.

These women love you more than you ever thought, and seeing them with tears in their eyes makes you love them more. In a blink of an eye you are back in their arms; you can physically feel the support of these women who stuck it out through the hard times and the best of times.

It might sound cheesy, but the experience of running home again and being back in your letters, it feels like home. The feeling of being home, accepted and belonging all wash over you. You can’t help the tears, the smiles and saying “I am an ADPi” constantly. Bid Day to those who are disaffiliated is running home all over again, and nothing else will feel like home.

-Chase Laing, Senior