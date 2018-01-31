Buzzin’ Becky

Having trouble finding your “place” at CNU? Becky might have something for you.

As we start to get more and more into the semester, I can feel my motivation lagging and I’m losing sight of the end goal. I’m sure I’m not the only person who feels like this, so I thought I’d share some things I do to help myself stay motivated and on track, even when I just wanna say screw it and turn off all my alarms every morning.

Stay on top of your work for the week. I know that’s a no brainer, but if you start to fall too far behind, there’s just going to be a perpetual cycle of you rushing to get something done and missing something else in order to do it. If you strive to stay on top of everything, you shouldn’t be too overwhelmed near midterm time and again after when things start rolling full time.

To relieve stress during the day and help your focus become clearer, try going to the gym. I know this sounds like something awful, but even 30-60 minutes of exercise can help clear your mind, help you sleep better at night and help you keep a positive outlook on things. As the great Elle Woods once said, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.” Except, you know, swapping out the latter for something more relevant.

Finally, take time to reward yourself for a job well done. Yes, college is about classes and getting all your work done, but you need a break once in a while. Once you’ve managed to check some things off your to-do list, take a break. Go for a walk, watch an episode of The Office, get a muffin from Einstein’s; whatever makes you happy, do it.

I’m a second semester freshman and I just don’t feel like I found where I belong. Any ideas on what to do to find my place at CNU?

I think we’ve all felt like this at some point in our time at CNU. Some people only take a few days to adjust to college and this environment and find their niche immediately.

Some people take a few weeks, and other people take months. It’s okay to not feel like you know what you want to do or who you want to make “your people” right away, and it’s definitely okay to not know at this point.

My best advice for this is to put yourself out there more. Strike up conversations with people in your class; you’d be surprised how well that can go.

We’re at the point of the semester where people are warming up and not so standoffish.

If it’s a class you really enjoy, that could be something you two have in common. Go to the club fair and find a new club that interests you.

If you’ve tried that, try something that you probably never thought you’d see yourself in.

Time is going by quick while you’re at CNU, surprise yourself and make a new name for yourself. You aren’t bound by who you were in high school, that’s the beauty of it all.

If you feel like that’s not working, talk to your RA. They’re trained in things pertaining to this. I relied heavily on my freshman year RA and she ended up becoming a really great friend to me. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, that’s the only way you’re going to figure it out. Good luck!

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.