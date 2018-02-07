Buzzin’ Becky

In preparation of Valentine’s Day next week, Becky tackles your dating and relationship questions.

Is it Spring Break yet? Here’s my usual I have no motivation left and I need a break rant. But I’m changing it up this week. If you have advice on how to find it, let me know. You can find the submission link on our Facebook page. Leave Becky some advice, because God knows we could always use a little help.

My boyfriend of three years has been cheating on me with multiple girls and each time I catch him, he says he’s going to stop and change but he doesn’t. I know I should leave him, but I just can’t. He’s like a magnet I can’t get away from. Help!

He’s making a fool out of you.

How many times do you have to catch him cheating before you fully process what’s happening? He obviously has no respect for you. He’s more than happy to talk to multiple girls, probably even hook up, secure in the knowledge that you’ll just forgive him. Most likely he thinks you’re stupid. I’m sorry to be so blunt about it, but this is the truth. He think you’re stupid and he’s taking advantage of your love.

He doesn’t love you. He doesn’t care about you. He is playing you and you’re letting him get away with it. You have no reason to stay with him. He isn’t treating you well. He’s playing you mad hard. And you’re clearly not happy.

You don’t have to stay. You’ve been dating for three years, but you clearly aren’t his priority there. You’re grasping at straws and need to let it go. How long are you going to put up with this? Until you’re nearly 30 and have two kids with the man and he gets someone else pregnant? I know that’s dramatic and we’re young and blah blah blah, but chances are you’re thinking long term here. And speaking long term? It’s not going to work if you don’t let this man go (and I use the word man lightly). You are most definitely not too late to get out and do what’s best for you, but you need to open your eyes now.

I’ve been dating this guy for a few years and I just don’t feel like he likes me anymore. Things feel weird when we’re together and I spend a lot of time wondering if he likes me. I question every little thing he says, or should I say, doesn’t say. What should I do?

First of all, R E L A X!!!! It’s going to be weird if you think it’s weird, because you’re giving off the vibes. If you’re gonna be panicky and wonder if he likes you every time you’re together, that’s a waste of time. You’re probably making him hella uncomfortable because you’re being weirdly over concerned with how he sees you and how he sees your relationship and honestly how he sees everything. So of course he’s going to act weird, because you’re acting weird. Cue the cycle of you thinking he’s acting weird. You feel me?

If he’s going to be with you obviously he likes you for you – what a concept! Take a deep breath, get your “you” back on, and go be yourself!!! If you can do that, your relationship will be the awesome thing it’s meant to be. Give yourself a lil pep talk! He likes you for you, be yourself, chill out!

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.