Buzzin’ Becky

Becky takes on friends leaving and the adulthood desire to travel with no money.

Happy Valentine’s Day Captains! Whether or not you have that special someone present, I hope you still manage to celebrate this widely-hated (by single people) holiday. You don’t need a significant other to go buy yourself some Reese’s hearts, lay in bed and binge- watch some cheesy rom-com with Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling.

Or if you’re into it, celebrate Galentine’s Day! Channel your inner Leslie Knope and go get some amazing waffles and spend the day with your best gals. Guys — good luck this week. The expectations will be very high and I hope you manage to succeed. May the odds be ever in your favor.

How do I deal with the fact a lot of my friends are graduating?

Honestly I’ve dealt with this every year I’ve been at CNU. It doesn’t get easier each time either. It’s okay to be upset your friends are leaving, finding good friends is such a hard task. But you have to balance that emotion. Don’t ruin their year — that’s not cool. They’re busy freaking out about postgrad and applying for jobs, they don’t need you reminding them about it every three seconds, nor should they feel guilty for getting it done. It’s a long race!

That being said, pushing them away helps no one in the situation. Yes, you’re upset. But if they’re good friends they’re still going to be there for things going on in your life. That just makes things like your birthday more exciting to celebrate when someone you don’t see often gets to come visit. It’s not their fault they’re done with their degree, you don’t need to make them feel bad at all. What you need to do is to enjoy the time you have left with them while you do. No other time in your life will you have everything so consolidated into one place. Your friends will never be a two minute walk on campus at 1 a.m. to go bug. Have fun together. Make memories (not evidence). Go on adventures. Cherish the time you have left, because it won’t be long until you’re the one who’s graduating.

How do I ball out on Spring Break without big plans or a big budget?

A lot of people feel like they need to go on a huge, glamorous vacation to an exotic country in order to have a great spring break. But sometimes, staying home and relaxing can be an even better way to spend your Spring Break. If you can’t afford to go on a week long vacation, your Spring Break can still be fun!

Use your Spring Break to reconnect with friends from high school and spend time with your family. Spring Break is an entire week where you can stay at home, relax and hang out with friends and family. While you’re home, you can do fun, inexpensive activities like going to the movies or going for a hike.

Don’t worry if you can’t afford a lavish trip; the best Spring Breaks aren’t necessarily the ones where you fly to a foreign country. Catching up on sleep and spending time with family can be as equally as fun.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.