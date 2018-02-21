Buzzin’ Becky

Becky takes on the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week.

Do you ever have one of those days that just goes entirely wrong? No matter what happens you just can’t seem to win and everything just piles on top of each other, you’re taking one hit after another and the L’s keep piling on? We’ve all been there. But have you ever had a bad day turn into a bad week?

That’s where I am right now, and to say I’m overwhelmed is an understatement. This bad week has dragged on and as I’m thinking about it, the more my heart rate rises.

How do I handle a bad day?

Not to brag (or be dramatic), but I’m the queen of bad days, bad weeks, bad months and apparently bad years. I am just constantly stuck in the rut or having a bad day. Granted there are some good ones sprinkled here and there, but sometimes it feels like it’s few and far between.

Here’s a few ways to get out of your slump:

Socialize

We’re all busy, we all have professors that schedule everything all at once, we all have crazy work schedules and zero time for sleep. But all work and no play does no one any good. Human interaction is very important, whether you’re introverted or extroverted. At the very least, it’s nice to have someone acknowledge we exist. Take a break and watch tv together, maybe go splurge and go see the movie you’ve been dying to see. Do something with others, it’ll be worth it.

Random Acts of Kindness

When you’re having an awful day, try making someone else’s day better. It sounds ridiculous, who really wants anyone else to thrive when you’re miserable? Misery loves company, but honestly doing good can make you feel better about yourself.

Change Your Environment

We as humans are creatures of routine. But sometimes the same lull can keep dragging on. Get out and go somewhere new, if you spend all your time in your room go study in the library. Go for a walk if your mind is cluttered. Go get a coffee or hit up the DSU for some nuggets. The point is go change it up.

Music Heals

It’s so easy to listen to songs that keep you down or make you hate the world. You’d be surprised what music can do though. Make a playlist full of positive, upbeat songs. Blast said playlist when you just feel like your week is too much to handle.

The most important thing to keep in mind is it’s all about your perspective. You cannot get your days to go well if you aren’t trying or are stuck thinking it’ll never be okay. Forgive yourself for things and start the new week fresh. Don’t let everything keep you down for too long, I promise it’s not worth it.

— Becky out

