Buzzin’ Becky

Sugar Daddies are a girl’s best friend?

A common theme I’ve gotten in terms of questions has pertained to relationships, by and far. “My roommate this..”, “my best friend that…”, “my family did this…,” etc. These are all things I felt to be very close to home and I can relate to.

Relationships are hard work, whether that be the fight you and your best friend have over something as small as a toll or the fear of going home to face your parents after something life changing happened.

I’ve touched on a lot of things when it comes to relationships, but I must say this week definitely takes the cake in terms of interesting questions. Not that interesting is a bad thing, to each their own preferences. We all have a type and it’s definitely completely your own call on how you live your life.

If we all had a sugar daddy, maybe we’d be happier and thriving? Sidenote: Now accepting applications for one!

My friend is in a weird “sugar daddy” relationship with a guy who is 20 years older than her. She says she just has to hang out with him in order to reap the benefits but I don’t know what I think about it. Should I say something?

First of all…where do I sign up? This sounds like the college dream everyone wishes for. However, if we’re keeping it real I think the chances of this arrangement being exactly as it has been described is pretty slim. Why would a 40-something year old man just wanna kick it with a cute 20-year-old college girl just for funsies? I’m not callin’ your friend a liar, but I surely ain’t callin’ her a truther.

That being said, it’s really none of your business whether or not she’s having sex with someone or not. Unless you personally know the person in question in a way as it’s your father, brother, uncle, boyfriend, etc. then you don’t need to worry about what is (or isn’t) going on between the two of them. That’s her own business and if she chose to omit it then it was for a reason.

As far as the age thing, don’t sweat it. I feel like we live in a society where people used to worry so much about age and now it’s just a thing. Yeah it’s not common, but if someone wants to be romantically involved with someone twice their age, more power to them. The couple is able to do what they want, as long as it is within the law, so who are you to tell your friend that she’s in the wrong there?

Long story short: there’s probably more to the story but it ain’t none of your business!

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.