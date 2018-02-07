“Care” back in

An over-committment to self care can lead to the opposite.

Wellness Week is almost upon us, and with it there is a mass resurgence of “Self Care.” The Self Care Movement is alive and thriving these days, and no generation has embraced it quite as much as the Millennials and Generation Z. From self-help books and blogs, to diets and exercise regimes tailored just for us, we have never been given more tools to live happier and healthier lives than now. So why aren’t we?

Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes have been on the rise for decades now, and more of us are suffering from, or will suffer from, some type of mental illness such as an anxiety disorder or depression than ever before. Depression in particular is the leading cause of disability in America right now for our generation, and a quick look around any college campus will prove this to be true.

We supposedly have all the materials we need to be happy and successful between the internet, social media and improved ideas of how our bodies and brains work. So why isn’t it working?

One reason to consider might be that there is too much information, too many methods and ways to live “better lives.” With ads proclaiming some new cure, new diet, new life hack, it can be exhausting to keep on top of, and even more difficult to figure out which sources to listen to.

In addition, the power of social media cuts like a double-edge sword. Yes Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have given a lot of people ways to connect with other people struggling with the same issues, but social media also perpetuates a very unhealthy way of looking at our own lives and judging satisfaction. It is very easy to get wrapped up comparing yourself to someone else’s profile, and begin chasing that “perfect life” without realizing the perfectly good life you already have.

So where should we draw the line? When does “Self Care” become counterproductive? We have become so caught up “Self Care” that we’ve forgotten the meaning of taking care of ourselves. We’re chasing experts’ opinions, when some of the answers have been there all along. It is amazing how many problems can be solved by sticking to the basics: get enough sleep, remember to feed and water yourself a few times a day, maybe get some fresh air and exercise once in a while.

Most importantly for us college students, we should schedule both time to work and time to relax. A large contributing factor to mental illnesses on campus is stress, and it is not uncommon for college students to live daily with the constant pressures of balancing school work, volunteer hours, and friend groups.

This is not a bash against the Self Care Movement itself, which serves an important purpose of helping people learn how to live happier lives. However, the generational obsession with of being “the healthiest,” and jumping from self-help trend to self-help trend isn’t a productive way of living.

Yes it is important to be dedicated to Self Care, and to seek to improve one’s lifestyle. But obsessing over constantly “fixing” yourself will only cause you more harm in the long run. And while it is important to take care of yourself during these stressful times, also recognize that sometimes you’ll be doing yourself a favor by just letting it go and not worrying about yourself.