Chaos or Community?

How can CNU equip its students with the tools and knowledge to lead after they’ve moved on after graduation?

What change have we implanted in the community, and what torches have we sparked to light the way for those who remain in darkness?

As I was listening, observing and taking in all of the elements from the Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration event put on by CNU, I kept asking myself these questions.

I am extremely appreciative of the event.

Everyone who had a hand in producing it and bringing it to CNU did an excellent job of putting together a stellar production.

However, I felt it fell short in sparking productive conversation.

I sat on my thoughts for a few days. I didn’t really say much to anyone about it, as I wanted to make sure I could process them and then articulate appropriately.

In lieu of a class, my professor had us go to the event. It was perfect considering we are in a seminar course focused on social justice and the political tension going on in our nation right now.

After a productive classroom discussion and stimulating conversation amongst my peers who also attended the event, I was able to formulate my thoughts and feelings on the event.

Initially I felt disappointed.

I was confused, and my confusion made me feel unsettled about the whole thing.

I didn’t understand why the program was so short.

I didn’t like that it felt like random textbook facts about Martin Luther King Jr. were simply being recited. There were barely any African-Americans or people of color involved in the program. In my initial reaction, I thought it was a poor excuse for trying to honor such a monumental figure.

I felt that MLK would have wanted us to continue carrying on his legacy by promoting that true change in the community, addressing issues head on and discussing possible solutions. But during this event all I could think of was how we weren’t using this platform appropriately.

Ultimately, I didn’t see a great turnout from the CNU population and that was something that worried me because I felt the event wasn’t marketed as well as it could’ve been.

These were just my initial thoughts though. After meeting with the current president of Student Diversity and Equality Council a few days later, I was able to express some of my concerns, and she ultimately agreed with me on a lot of the issues. She expressed to me that there was supposed to be another speaker present, but unfortunately, they had to cancel at the last minute and that the event did feel rushed as they weren’t able to put together a lot of resources towards it.

With all of this information I wanted to reevaluate how I felt about the event.

I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t that the event wasn’t “good” or adequate enough, especially for this community, it was more so that it could’ve been so much more impactful if handled the right way.

I felt that the presentation ultimately was a generalized version of the race issues going on ‘back then’ and now in our nation.

Knowing that this is a sensitive topic for a lot of people, I understand why the event may have been structured the way it was.

I just feel that given that platform there could’ve been more serious topics discussed and dissected.

I honestly want to know how we advanced the community that came to that event and how as a university we empowered them to be able to educate others and want to incite change around our institution.

We say we are equipping the leaders of tomorrow to be civic-minded individuals ready to change the world.

In my opinion we should be giving them the proper tools, information and encouragement to pursue those endeavors.

It starts with us addressing the social issues in this nation and commemorating greats from the past, by carrying out their work in the modern world and doing our part to turn those small steps into massive strides.