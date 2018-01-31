Cigarette Pots of Doom

A message from Tyler Melone on why CNU needs to get the placement of their cigarette receptacles fixed.

Hello CNU,

I have a painful bruise on my leg because I’m blind and I keep walking into cigarette pots that people keep putting in the middle of the walkway.

While I understand that helping people manage their addictions by bruising the legs of innocent blind people isn’t your intention, and that people throwing their disgusting cancer sticks on the ground would be some pretty horrific and hazardous littering, I’m really tired of having bruised legs.

Am I crazy? Are these pots not, in addition to being both a receptacle which encourages the development of lung cancer and nicotine addictions in young people, also a dangerous source of potential injury for careless students with visual impairments, not to mention anybody looking at a phone, looking behind them, with dust in their eye or even just trying to make out some of the quite funny doodles whic

h show up on the glass of doors when they fog up.

I don’t honestly even understand why a cigarette pot is positioned in front of my building, Madison, at the central entryway, because there aren’t benches out there. Do we really have so many upperclassmen chain smoking right outside the apartment buildings that we need cigarette pots placed at every entryway, regardless of whether or not there’s even enough room for more than one or two people to stand?

I guess what I mostly am trying to say is that my leg hurts, and I don’t appreciate something that doesn’t quite seem to make any sense, especially since smoking is so bad for you, and for my leg. Is there any way we could have heavier receptacles, or fix them into the ground with some good old cement, or just not have one in the central walkways so that people stop putting them in front of the doors?

I don’t mind if people ind

ulge their self-destructive habits, I just wish they would do it in ways that don’t also make me wonder if every time I bruise that spot, there’s a tiny little piece of my bone compressing, and eventually my leg is just going to be as thin as a matchstick, and then what am I going to do? Use my leg as kindling? That would be kind of pointless, considering I need to walk around and stuff.

Anyways, thanks for listening. This was rather therapeutic, and I really do sincerely hope that somebody takes this seriously and actually does something because my leg hurts a lot.

Best,

Tyler

*Copies of this letter have also been sent to President Trible and the East Area office.*

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log