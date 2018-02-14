Conditional Campus Safety

Glaring lack of security cameras throughout parking decks highlights safety concerns for students.

On Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, I called the Christopher Newport University Parking and Transportation Services Office regarding a concern I have about student safety in the parking deck.

I was shocked to learn that there are no cameras or video surveillance of any kind in the parking deck, which is the only open parking garage on Main Campus.

The lack of video surveillance in the parking deck brings about additional concerns for the safety of our students.

Without video surveillance in the parking deck, which is primarily used by commuter students, students can only hope that their insurance company will believe them when they say they were not at fault for damage that occurred to their car in the parking deck.

Further, a lack of video surveillance means that an individual who hits a parked car may flee the scene without leaving a note, leaving the owner of the car financially responsible for damages they did not cause.

This is wrong.

Additionally, parking garages are dark, enclosed and often unpopulated, particularly at night.

A perpetrator often chooses a location like this to commit their crime because the likelihood of witnesses being present is low.

Further, if a perpetrator knows that there are no cameras to catch them in the act, they have all the more reason to commit their crime. The lack of video surveillance in the parking deck means that a student may be assaulted and may never be able to bring their attacker to justice.

A campus that values student safety should use video surveillance in places where crimes are likely to occur.

I am alarmed and disappointed at the lack of video surveillance in the only parking garage on Main Campus, and I intend to have this changed.

If you, too, are upset by this, please sign my Change.org petition entitled “Install video surveillance in the Parking Deck.”

Your signature tells Christopher Newport University that you care about the safety of every member of our community, that the lack of video surveillance in the parking deck is unacceptable, and that video surveillance should be installed immediately.

Commuter students deserve to feel safe, too.

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log