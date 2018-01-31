Death to Debate:

A commentary on the conversation we’re not having.

“All liberals are socialist sheep!”

“All conservatives are racists gun lovers!”

Neither of these are true, and this is exactly what is wrong with America.

In the United States, it is common practice to try and avoid political discourse in civil situations.

In personal life, everyone has had a parent issue some sort of familial gag order over Thanksgiving dinner to avoid angering a particular uncle or cousin.

We avoid discussing issues with friends when we think we may disagree, and it would seem society values friendships with the understanding that with most friends, there will always be a curtain between what is seen and the ideals by which people live.

For a time, this is how private politics were practiced, and these practices may still be prevalent in many families.

Unfortunately, this has lead to echo chambers being created within families or even within one’s own head space since nobody will discuss ideas with them.

The result is clearly seen on Facebook where many news story comment sections are inundated with comments not about the validity or invalidity of the issues, but why any side opposing the commenter is evil or stupid. For many, compromise has become a dirty word.

While of course moderates do exist, it seems that many are drowned out and/or ignored.

Of course though, the question arises: “How can we solve this issue?”

Argumentation is one option, but from experience, that tactic seems ineffective.

Asking for evidence for a claim, or attempting to open an online dialogue is usually not met with any response, let alone an intelligent conversation.

Now this is the experience of one person, and perhaps others have had a different experience than this, but the ease of access to the internet suggests it is quite prevalent.

The solution seems to be one of social natural selection. Open-minded individuals must be allowed to flourish on a large scale.

Since more and more people appear to be hardening their grips on the beliefs they have constructed, a shift in views of external origin is not likely to be possible.

To aid in this process, on a smaller scale, Christopher Newport University should become a campus where opinions are shared, valued and debated. Individuals can help by simply being open-minded.

College is a place where people develop ideas and understandings.

I recommend people solicit ideas on important issues from their friends in an attempt to have an understanding of different ideas that they may have judged absurd otherwise.

In addition, students are encouraged to find reputable news sources on different points on the political spectrum.

AllSides.com may be a good starting point for finding such sources. The website ranks websites on their political lean.

As a measure to make balanced media easily accessible, I am submitting a proposal to the Editor in Chief at The Captain’s Log newspaper on campus.

Each opinion article should be allowed two writers of differing viewpoints.

Such a system would ensure that no group believes that their opinion is not heard or recognized.

To write is one thing, but an article has power only when its readers take action based on what they read.

Captains, please be open to ideas, and allow capitalism to take hold in CNU’s ideological marketplace.