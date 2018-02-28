Don’t Shoot the Messenger…

Is the answer to preventing mass shootings gun control, stricter gun laws or learning how to recognize troubled youth?

On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old by the name of Nikolaus Cruz entered into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FLA. carrying an semi-automatic rifle and opened fire, killing 14 students and three teachers and wounding 14 others.

The whole country mourned the loss of young students and teachers, sparking a heated debate over gun control.

Democrats are pleading with lawmakers to take action, and increase the amount of gun control, or ban them altogether.

Republicans contradict this argument; they believe the gunman is solely to blame and everyone should be able to have a gun by right of the second amendment.

So do we blame the gun or do we blame the gunman? Of course we blame the gunman because he pulled the trigger, but if he didn’t have the gun in the first place there would be no trigger to pull.

Being over the age of 18 it might take one person around 30 minutes to purchase a gun at a shop, no background check required.

Nikolaus Cruz had purchased seven rifles in the year prior to the shooting. He used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to shoot-up a high school full of students.

People defend their ownership of guns as use for protection and occasionally for hunting. Having a small handgun for protection and maybe a rifle for hunting, in my opinion, is reasonable.

However, how does someone defend having a semi-automatic weapon? This gun fires 800 rounds a minute, which is 13.3 rounds per second.

Why would anyone need a gun like that in their home? Cruz was allowed to have a weapon like this and what did he use it for? Firing 13.3 rounds per second into a crowd of high school students.

Nikolaus Cruz had a troubling past. His instability and anger over his treatment at school led him to commit this heinous crime. There were many signs of danger when it came to his actions, though nothing was done to deal with it.

He posted photos of guns on Instagram as well as dead animals, he was put in an institution multiple times and his behavior in school was nothing short of disturbing; even his teachers claimed to be afraid of him.

So do we solely blame him for this massacre?

I mean it is true that “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” I believe that statement entirely, but if Cruz had used a knife instead he would have done less than half the damage he did with a gun.

In our society today, it is easy to purchase guns without a license at all. If Nikolaus Cruz didn’t have the access he did to guns, in our society he might have still found a way to get one.

So do we blame the gun? Or the gunman? I believe the answer is both. Since the shooting, both sides have been fighting so hard against each other that they don’t see that working together could solve this problem.

We all want the same outcome, no more mass shootings, so why can’t we all work together to achieve that? I’ve already stated that if the gunman wanted to buy a gun regardless of gun laws, he could, but when you think of how lenient gun laws are today it wasn’t even hard.

Passing stricter gun control laws may not solve this problem in its entirety, but it can be the first step we need to end mass shootings in America.

The harder we make it for these gunmen to get guns, the harder it will be to follow through with these acts. If we make it strenuous for shooters to get guns, maybe they will give up.

We can’t be sure that passing more laws will improve this problem, but why haven’t we tried?

Gun control laws need to be passed to help fix this problem, but we also need to teach our youth to catch the signs he was obviously portraying in advance.

It was evident that Cruz had issues, and he was reported to the authorities. The FBI had every opportunity to prevent this tragedy from happening but they chose to ignore the threat.

When it comes to solving this problem, we need to open our minds to every possible solution. Lawmakers need to stand up and do something rather than sit around pretending like it doesn’t happen.

We need to find the signs and do something about it. We need to band together because there is no nation stronger than one united together in ending the violence guns bring to this world when they’re placed in the wrong hands.