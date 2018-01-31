Flotsam and Jetsam, Jetsam and Flotsam

A look at the new satirical newspaper making waves on CNU campus

Satirical newspapers on college campuses are nothing new. From the University of Illinois at Chicago’s The Asterisk to Yale’s The Yale Record, humorous takes on college life have been in print since the late 19th century.

They represent observations about college life which students know of but often forget: the absurdity, the craziness, the comedy.

CNU has not yet had a satire newspaper in recent memory— until now.

Flotsam and Jetsam, as it calls itself, is a satirical newspaper which, according to its manifesto, seeks to be “an outlet for the voices of the disgruntled, the confused, and the dreamers—those who envision a school that embraces change rather than one fettered by the status quo.”

At the same time, it promises to fill this role with “plenty of poop jokes along the way.”

This is a lofty goal for a publication that only recently posted its first piece at the beginning of this semester.

Yet it has great potential— as all good satirical papers have—to make comedically essential observations of our school and, above all, to be funny.

We could all stand to laugh at ourselves every now and then.

In its first article, the publication reports on a fictitious incident wherein President Trible manages to hold a dramatic pause for a full 37 seconds: “Many audience members not only faced great discomfort during the 37 seconds of dead air, but many also had growing concerns that President Trible might be having a heart attack.”

It is surprising that it took as long as it did for any of the enterprising folks at this school to found a satirical newspaper.

Satire lends itself well to the outlook of college students.

It merges the critical awareness possessed by young people with an equally present penchant for sharp, acerbic wit.

It is an art form with which many young people today are already familiar, with satire sites such as The Onion and shows like Saturday Night Live bringing this sort of comedy to the forefront of students’ minds.

All in all, Flotsam and Jetsam is a welcome addition to this campus. If other colleges and universities can make fun of themselves, then we can too.

In doing so, we may put ourselves on a path of self-reflection that is the ultimate goal of satire.

The first step in amending any fault is to recognize that fault, and satire is perhaps the best tool we have of doing just that.