Get Moving CNU!

Remember to stay active, even in cold weather.

It’s a good time to be an introvert and sit inside all day isn’t it? We all love to sit in bed on cold, rainy or snowy days. This is one of my favorite things about winter weather.

However, these are probably the worst things I could be doing in my spare time. It is extremely important to get outside and get moving. Our bodies aren’t designed to be lazy bums sitting around all day. We all know this to be true but I know sometimes I too need a kick in the butt to get going, so this is my wake-up call to all couch potatoes: It’s time to get up!

Some of the effects of laying on your butt all day can be really detrimental, especially when you consider that the college lifestyle has us sitting doing work all day. From a highly trusted source, collegenews.com, it has been shown that being a couch potato can have a whole range of negative effects on the body.

Ranging from something as innocuous as a stressed neck to health risks as deadly as heart disease and colon cancer, sitting all day can be a huge negative for your body. Now it is hard to get up and take a break from work, but the downsides of not doing so are too great, especially when most of us are within walking distance of the Freeman Center.

I do also understand the irony of me talking about getting up and moving while I write this laying on my bed.

The point is that we have all been guilty of this and while it isn’t the end of the world, prolonged experiences can have some physical problems.

What I am asking is not for a complete change in everyone’s lives. I am asking for a small change in everybody’s habits which could help improve our overall health.

So, students of CNU (myself included) get off your butts and get moving. Let’s all do this together to form a more healthy society around campus and promote activity.

Photo by Morgan Barclay/The Captain’s Log