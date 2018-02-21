Hey… Hey! I Wanna Be A Rockstar

The gap between a childhood dream and an adult life.

Alright, now before you stop reading because of the Nickelback reference in my title, hear me out.

This is not a piece about whether or not Nickelback is a good band. This is a piece about the culture in America right now.

We are the land of the “American Dream” and we tell our children they can be and do anything, but how true is that really? Can our youth really all be sports stars or rockstars?

The answer obviously is no, not everybody can be a super athlete or Jimi Hendrix. I’m sorry to break your hearts children, but some of you will end up in office jobs. In fact in May of 2011 the New York Times did a study that showed 80 percent of jobs in America were sedentary, or in plain terms, a desk job.

So why on earth do we build kids up to thinking that they can do anything? Would it not make sense to train kids for the desk jobs the majority of them will inevitably end up in?

That is a tricky question to answer. While it probably isn’t good to tell kids they won’t succeed, we probably should not be giving them expectations of the workforce that are not true. So what should we do? Should we start crushing the dreams of the kids and the youth of the nation?

I’m not sure about you but I would not enjoy crushing the hopes and dreams of little children and I don’t think that’s the answer either.

If we don’t let kids dream big we won’t get the Lebron James or the Brandon Flowers of the world. We need to let our kids dream big so we can have pop culture and athletes in America.

The problem comes from kids that aren’t willing to work as hard as these icons do expecting chances to be handed to them. I know that this is a problem because this was me when I was younger. I knew I had some talent in music and media, so I sat back thinking I would be famous by now.

Clearly, I was wildly overconfident in myself as I am still a nobody who attends CNU just like every other student here. I believed I could do anything and that I was predestined for greatness because I was born in the United States of America. I realize now that I was just an arrogant little kid dreaming of the “hilltop cities” and the “fifteen cars” because I thought I was already a “Rockstar.”

This is the problem with our culture. I was pretty talented at music for my age, but I wasn’t anything special.

I could edit a video, but I had a long, long way to go if I wanted to be a movie producer.

I thought the world would hand me a chance and I would show the world how great I was.

In reality I needed to work hard and show the world how great I could be so that I could get my chance.

That’s what I needed to do but I was not aware of this because I expected everything to just fall in my lap. A lot of kids think like this too.

The problem is that we hear stories where the superstar didn’t work hard and was picked up by somebody looking for talent. Those stories mixed with the idea of the “American Dream” make for a deadly combo resulting in unrealistic dreams and careers that end before they could even begin.

Hard work is what makes you talented and gifted.

To be a rockstar hard work is a necessity and not a choice. I know this now and I know that this advice could be helpful to our youth.

We need to be teaching hard work and dedication to the next generation. Because I’m sure you would agree with me that, “We all just wanna be big rockstars.”