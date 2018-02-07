Not All it Was Dished Out to Be

The Regatta’s expansion: worth the wait? Not so much…

It finally happened. The Regatta’s expansion slated for completion for Fall of 2017 has been concluded! … in 2018? After about a year of anticipation, students were thrilled with the long awaited announcement of the dining hall’s “grand” opening. This multi-million dollar project would allegedly make dining less stressful and more practical, but has that promise led CNU to bite off more than they can chew?

Yes, the students were given everything that they were promised: more seats, an expanded Mongolian Grille, bathrooms and a separate salad bar, but besides an extra condiment and drink station, that was it. With all the commotion and funds going into this project, the students had a lot of expectations for significant changes, but it seems that CNU went for the bare minimum and ignored all the potential that Regatta’s had.

This expansion opened up a large amount of space, but it was poorly utilized in a less than desirable layout. One big shock is that they didn’t open up any new food stations with the extended space. All the food is located in the same area, and it is resulting in the same cluster that the expansion was supposed to resolve.

In fact, that cluster has accumulated with the extremely narrow walkway that leads to the new seating. This issue is further crowded with the salad bar residing in this minuscule corridor and the Mongolian Grille line wrapping through it.

To make matters worse, you have to walk through it every time you need something because the lack of dining supplements in the new side (there’s not even utensils). In the same manner, since there is not another area to drop off dishes, you have to carry your entire mountain of dishes back to the front and hope that the dishes won’t topple over through all the jostling and traffic. This is even worse when you try to do this while going down steps.

Overall, most of the main issues come from confusion on what the expansion really was. Students were promised an expansion of the dining hall, but we were given just another lounge (and a lounge that costs a swipe to get in). Beyond the impractical carpet (do you know how often things are dropped and spilled?), this is supported by just looking at the furniture.

Especially upstairs; most of the tables supplied are impractical for eating because they are just small coffee tables that are at knee height. You have to literally bend over the table to eat off of them. They tried to fix this with small chairs, but the comfy chairs provided only contribute to the lounge vibe- — they are even angled away from the table in a conversationalist way.

While lounges are great and help facilitate study, the dining hall should not be one of them (a dining hall should be for eating; hence, the name). The tables in Regatta’s are in high demand, and people shouldn’t be there working; there are dozens of other places on campus for that.

I am not saying that the entire expansion was a waste — it wasn’t. There’s just a lot of new space that could be used better, and a lot of things that can be changed. A lot of issues can be resolved by adding more food stations or even just moving the existing ones around. In addition, make utensils and food drop off areas more abundant throughout the area for more convenience and fewer messes.

Lastly, while the chairs are super comfy and the open space is nice, so many more seats can be added by solely switching out the coffee tables and chairs for actual tables and chairs. Like everyone else on campus, I admire how nice our campus looks, but for once, can the university focus on practicality over aesthetics? It would make for less salty students…