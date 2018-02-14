Not-So-Sweet Suite Sweeps

Students who live in theme units feel they are under constant surveillance by Resident Assistants.

As CNU students, we know that the housing lottery can be a fickle mistress.

As Ol’ Blue Eyes would put it, this mistress had a very un-lady-like way of running out on me and my roommates a year ago when we were trying to see where we’d live as sophomores.

The Housing office told my four friends and me that we had no other option than to be a part of a conglomeration of strangers living in a 15-person suite, called a theme unit, if we wished to live together.

We did not know what to expect, whatsoever.

Come August, to our collective pleasant surprise, our worries about our new suitemates were put to rest upon meeting them.

We were also glad that our RA, who was one of our 10 new neighbors, was nice and a fellow athlete who could understand us better than the average Resident Assistant.

The pros, given our circumstance, were greater than we imagined though. Alas, one aspect of the theme unit lifestyle really burned our biscuits, and to this day, still does.

Outside of our tiny bedrooms, we have a common room for all 15 of us to share, just like all suites do.

Like a Greyhound-Borzoi mix, a 20-year-old man or woman needs a little more than a shared 15x15x15 box to live our lives.

We need a couch we can sink into after a long day of studying, exercising and communicating with our fellow Captains.

We need a table to sit around to recount all the weird things we saw people do while walking to class.

In this room, we should be able to sit in relative privacy, just like every other type of suite gets to do.

That is not how our school lets us live, however.

Several times a night, members of the school’s secret police scour our suite for any and all infractions. Like members of Stalag 17, the guards open the door to our domain walking by our bathrooms and bedrooms, casually peering inside.

There is no other scenario where, without proper cause, Resident Assi-Stasis can just walk into a student’s suite and examine their home.

Why are theme units subject to this unfair and arbitrary extra surveillance?

Our suite, despite being larger, should have the same sovereignty and privacy that every law-abiding suite enjoys.

I hope the powers be will take notice of this grave injustice and correct it.