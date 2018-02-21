Playing the Russian Games

How the International Olympic Committee is enabling doping in the Olympic games.

The Olympics are traditionally a showcase of national pride and talent, but not for one country this year. The sight of Russian athletes, dressed in jeans and bland coats and hats, not even allowed to appoint their own flag bearer for the Olympic flag, made for quite the contrast to their entrance at the Sochi Olympics just four years previously.

As part of their punishment for the mass doping scandal discovered among Russian Olympian athletes after the previous Winter Olympics, this year’s drug-free Russian athletes weren’t allowed to display Russian colors, the flag or compete under Russia’s name, instead relegated to competing under the abbreviation OAR (Olympic Athletes from Russia). Despite the symbolic removal of Russia from this year’s Olympics, one wonders if this punishment will have an affect on the attitude of Russian athletes in the future.

When Grigory Rodchenkov, former Russian anti-doping official, exposed the systematic doping that was taking place among Russian Olympic athletes in 2015, it came as no surprise to many. There had been allegations of Russia quietly encouraging doping among their athletes for decades, but it was never proven to be government-sponsored.

Despite threats to his life, once Rodchenkov fled to the United States, he exposed the extent of the support for doping in Russia, and based on his testimony the International Olympic Committee (IOC) barred Russia from competing at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Although this isn’t the first time a country has been banned from competing in the Olympics, this does mark the first time an entire country has been banned for doping. This is the second time Russia has been suspected of systematic protection of doped athletes; in the 2016 Rio Summer Games over 100 Russian athletes were banned from competing for failing drug tests. The IOC couldn’t prove that the Russian government had direct involvement in the doping of athletes for the Rio Games.

However, with 169 athletes still competing under the neutral, Olympic flag, and only 47 coaches and athletes barred from competing, this ban feels more like a slap on the wrist than an actual punishment. While the Russian flag, anthem and colors are all absent this year, the athletes are still allowed to compete and earn medals. Although Russia doesn’t get an “official” medal count this year, tracking the medals earned by the OAR feels pretty close to the same thing.

In addition, this ban will only last for these games in Pyeongchang, and Russia will be allowed to compete as normal in future Olympic events, assuming good behavior. All of this despite Russia having a long history of doping athletes. Russian athletes have had 41 Olympic medals stripped for doping, one-fourth of the total number of medals stripped, and it is estimated that over one thousand Russian athletes have benefited from the government covering up the drug abuse.

Russia has proven time after time that they don’t care about the rules of the Olympics and are willing to accept these non-punishments as long as they still get to put their athletes on the big screen. Right now, the IOC is unwilling to take action against Russia and maintain a stronger stance against systematic cheating. There is nothing to prevent Russia or another country from abusing drugs as well under this current stance from the IOC. They are only encouraging Russia and other countries to cheat, and it doesn’t even matter if you get caught.

If the IOC wants to send a message that doping is not tolerated at the Olympics, then start banning systematic abusers from the games entirely. If individual athletes from that country can clear the anti-doping standards and want to compete, then they should have to compete as independent athletes.

In addition, do not include any mention of their country. Remove any mention of the country from the athletes, the medal counts and the games in general. Do not let them bid for hosting. Let countries know that competing in the Olympics is a privilege, not a right, and it’s a right they have to earn back once they lose.

In an event as highly watched as the Olympics, coverage and winning are the only things that matter. Russia may be playing quietly this year, but they are still playing, and they will continue to play the same games they have for years if the IOC refuses to change its attitude.