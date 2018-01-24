Reflecting on Recruitment

Sophomore Korty Swift explains exactly what she loves about taking part in this year’s formal recruitment.

Recruitment is something that I’ve looked forward to since my freshman year.

CNU’s Greek Life, since my first Panhellenic sisterhood event, has completely defied the negative stereotypes of snobby, exclusive girls that have been implanted in my head by the media, and instead has presented to me a group of strong, motivated women who are firm in their friendship and service to others both on and off campus.

It looked like a united group of organizations instead of each sorority trying to make itself look better than the others.

Last year, I got to see most of my friends running home during Bid Day, and throughout the last year also saw them fall in love with their sororities, sisters and philanthropies.

My roommate and suitemates are also all involved in sororities, and they each further exemplified the positive impression I already had about Greek Life at CNU.

It’s easy to say I was extremely excited when recruitment weekend finally came around.

Recruitment weekend was a blast, but it was also exhausting.

The process of going to see each organization and meet the sisters was a lot of fun and definitely interesting, but some places had quite a bit of walking distance between each other (when the recruitment counselor advises to bring a bottle of water for between events, I highly recommend following that advice).

Going in, I looked forward to coming out on Sunday with a bid to a new home and new friends.

Before the end of recruitment, I was already coming out with new friends I had bonded with while waiting and sitting with each other between rounds.

I also had a newfound appreciation for each organization: each one had a unique philanthropy, and every girl I talked to was kind, welcoming and enthusiastic about talking and answering questions about their sorority and what makes it special.

Receiving the envelope from my recruitment counselor and opening it to see my bid card was beyond exciting, and in a moment it made all of the walking in the rain, constant nerves and sore feet worth it.

The only thing more nerve-racking than opening the bid was waiting in the seemingly eternal line to run home.

While the line moved, I kept going over and over a scenario in my head where I tripped and fell on my face in front of everyone.

Luckily, that didn’t happen.

When it did come time for me to line up and run, I got to stand beside one of my close friends, and we ran home side by side to Alpha Sigma Alpha.

I’ve only been a part of the Greek community for a week, but I can already tell that choosing to go through formal recruitment was one of the best decisions I’ve made so far in my college career.

Not only have I already gained so many great and supportive new sisters, but I also get to be a part of another campus organization that contributes to our campus and local communities.

If any readers are debating whether recruitment is for them, I recommend taking the chance, putting yourself out there and going for it.