Superhero Films: An Immortal Juggernaut

How the Superhero genre has affected the film industry.

With “Black Panther” being released this weekend and the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” celebrating its tenth year of successful business, perhaps it’s as good a time as any to look back on superhero movies and rightly gauge our thoughts on them. After all there is no real end in sight for the genre with billions of dollars being made by the films across Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. and Sony Entertainment.

How did this superhero craze begin in the first place?

Although some would cite the 1978 Richard Donner film “Superman” as the beginning of America’s super-powered obsession, I would argue that Sam Raimi’s “Spiderman” films were the true spark of this roaring fire.

Not only are the films fun and triumphant—like most comic book movies are—they also have a grounded sense of realism and emotion, making people deeply empathize with a character wearing bright red and blue spandex who swings through Manhattan by use of spider-webs spun from his wrists.

Audiences found a connection with this mystical hero. They cheered when he overcame all odds to defeat his villains and save the people he loved, and in doing so they found their own latent obsession with mighty heroes.

An obsession harking back to the tales of Odysseus, Hercules and the powerful gods of Olympus. Since then the audience’s eye turned to these mythological stories and their gaze never broke.

Sixteen years later, the audience’s fascination with these heroes is at an all-time high.

The Superhero Genre has taken hold of the market. Marvel Studios dominates the film industry with consistent quality, popular characters and accessibility to viewers. With many of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment properties just bought by Disney, many of the characters that the studio once owned—such as X-Men and the Fantastic Four—are now coming home to Marvel Studios, joining the party that is the “Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Nine comic book films are now set to release in the year 2018. To put that into perspective, only two comic book films were released in the year 2002 – the year “Spiderman” was released.

All of these films are being made by the four main studies previously mentioned, as well as Pixar with their long-awaited sequel to the “Incredibles.”

Chances are that all nine of these films will be tremendous successes, as they usually are, seeing as how they are dependable movies generally leaving audiences with a good-feeling as they leave the theater.

Because the average adult goes to the movie theater five times a year, these reliably fun films will be the most popular of the year—and therein lies the problem.

I love superhero movies. I love the action and thrill of seeing my favorite characters come to life on the screen. Despite this, I have the whole-hearted belief that they need to end. Nowadays, superhero films are the most profitable and hyped movies being released, making movie studios less inclined to place their bets—and their budget—on risky projects with no guarantee of significant profit.

Studios rarely are trusting the artistic visions of filmmakers unless they are already established in the industry, and thus the budget shrinks for originality pushing new, inventive ideas into indie-obscurity.

So where does that put up-and-coming filmmakers? How will we find the next Nolan or Spielberg if they are restrained by an audience’s obsession with the Marvel craze?

Nevertheless, seeing as how comic books are designed to be never-ending and their cinematic universes likewise, there is no real end in sight for these films unless the audience all of a sudden grows tired of them.

I don’t know about you, but I’m still planning on seeing Marvel films. I mean, don’t you want to see what happens in “Infinity War” too?