The Pharmaceutical Killers

Exploring the correlation between mental health, drug usage and mass shootings in America.

If your elementary school child decided to start stabbing all of the cats and dogs in the neighborhood, your first reaction would not be concerning how he got the knife, but why your child has some twisted desire to stab cats and dogs.

With that same logic, why aren’t we focusing on why we have teenagers wantonly massacring their classmates?

While school shootings like what we saw in Florida are very rare and make up an inconceivably low percentage of the murders in our country, why do they happen at all?

I find it illogical to immediately jump on firearms and the NRA. If Islamists were stabbing Americans on a regular basis like you see in Europe, it’d be odd to start attacking the cutlery industry.

The semi-automatic rifle has been around since the first half of the 20th century and rifles like the AR-15 have been sold to the public since the mid-20th century. These school shootings we hear about, and other non-political mass shootings, did not come into vogue till decades after that.

When examining American mass shootings at schools (non-gang related), we have to go look to an outlier first. In 1966, Charles Whitman used a bolt-action rifle to wreak havoc upon the University of Texas at Austin.

On Whitman’s body at the time of his death was a drug, Dexedrine. This was used to treat ADHD and Narcolepsy. Revealed by an autopsy of Whitman’s body was a tumor in his brain.

Most would agree that his actions that day and prior to that day were that of a man gone insane. Was the usage of this drug a factor?

Fast forward to 1999 and we have Columbine. The FBI concluded that Eric Harris was a straight psychopath and Dylan Klebold was depressed and therefore manipulated by Harris. The guns were acquired illegally.

According to CNN.com, Harris was on an antidepressant drug called Luvox.

Heading to 2007, we have the Virginia Tech shooting. Seung-Hui Cho, a student, killed 32 people in Blacksburg. He committed this massacre with pistols.

He was diagnosed as mentally ill and depressed and had been since middle school. He was taking the antidepressant Prozac according to the report of the Virginia Tech Review Panel.

In 2012 we have what is probably the most memorable for my generation: Newtown. According to Yale Daily News, Adam Lanza was seen by psychologists fairly early in life and was prescribed Celexa, another antidepressant.

There is no clinical proof the FDA recognizes that points to antidepressants or any other psychotropic drug as a cause for violence.

While I can’t go into detail for every mass shooting, both in and out of schools, the trend of psychotropic drugs being involved is shocking.

Many strong arguments can be made that mass shooters, at schools or not, are often a perfect storm of mental illness and intensely troublesome family situations/early childhoods.

This would certainly describe the last shooter in Florida.

Although there is no information yet on whether or not the Florida shooter was taking drugs, it was confirmed that he had an extensive history of mental health issues, along with a childhood and adolescence filled with loss, exclusion and the sudden deaths of his adopted parents.

Like the most recent mass murderer, taking pharmaceuticals is not a prerequisite to being a crazed killer. Despite a lack of conclusive evidence of whether or not pharmaceuticals are causing the uptick in mass shootings over the last 25 years or so, I would like to point out an interesting observation.

Out of the 34 deadliest mass shootings, from a list compiled by CNN.com, 27 of them took place after 1987, when the antidepressant Prozac hit the market.

Quickly after Prozac, we saw other antidepressants like Paxil and Zoloft in 1992, Luvox in 1994, Lexapro in 2002 and Cymbalta in 2004. Along with Prozac these are all the most common antidepressants in the market.

At the same time of these rises in mass shootings, according to a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, antidepressant usage amongst Americans increased by almost 400 percent between 1988–1994 and 2005–2008.

For those out there that are conscious of the fact that the NRA donates money to politicians: In 2016, according to opensecrets.org the NRA contributed $1,085,100 to the campaigns of both Democrat and Republican candidates (more money went to Republicans) and spent $3,188,000 in lobbying efforts.

In the same year, and according to the same source, Pfizer, the company who produces Zoloft, one of the most popular antidepressants, donated $2,803,133 to political campaigns and spent a whopping $9,880,000 on lobbying efforts.

Pfizer spends three times as much as the NRA influencing politicians, yet we hear nothing of this? Pfizer is a company, whose main mission is not to influence politics, while the NRA’s main mission is to lobby on behalf of its five million members.

If NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch “owns” our legislators like now prominent teenage gun control activist David Hogg claims, then Pfizer and all the other pharmaceutical companies who also spend millions on Washington must really, own our legislators.

The reason for mass shootings is never going to be black and white, and while guns may often be a tool for these terrible acts, I fear that our focus is only on the tool, rather than addressing the reason for these shootings.