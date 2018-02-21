The Right to Birth Control

A response to the Trump administration’s stance on health care for students.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Trump Administration issued new rules giving colleges the power to impose their beliefs on their students, giving schools the power to take away basic parts of health care if they don’t agree with the impact. This threatens health care for students on our campus and across the country.

If Christopher Newport University decided to take away my basic health care, students like me with limited incomes could be blocked from accessing birth control. Before the Affordable Care Act’s birth control provision went into effect, 57 percent of young women aged 18 to 34 struggled to afford prescription birth control.

Planned Parenthood Generation Action is a network of young activists on campus that focus on raising awareness for reproductive health, sexual health and creating lasting change. Generation Action is committed to building a robust, national network of young leaders and arming them with the tools needed to create change through a range of national campaigns, conferences and leadership opportunities.

According to Heinrich Hock of the Guttmacher Institute, being able to get birth control before the age of 21 has been found to be the most influential factor in enabling women already in college to stay in college. Birth control has been estimated to account for more than 30 percent of the increase in the proportion of women in skilled careers from 1970 to 1990.

Christopher Newport University must stand up for their students and affirm that they value young people’s health, choices and bodily autonomy.

As a student, I’m going to do all I can to hold our college administration accountable to their students. We deserve access to this essential health care and we’re going to fight to protect it.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Generation Action, reach out to cassidy.hill.15@cnu.edu.