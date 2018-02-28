The Snapchat Scandal

Is the Snapchat update as bad as everyone claims? Not for this student.

Snapchat has become one of the most popular social media networks in our generation. It seem like everywhere you go you see teenagers or young adults taking selfies, adding filters to them and posting to their stories.

Recently Snapchat has released a new, controversial update that has produced a ton of outrage and received lots of backlash from users. Celebrities have even joined the outcry. Kylie Jenner cost Snapchat $1.3 billion in stocks after she tweeted, “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me … ugh this is so sad.”

Users even began a petition to restore the old Snapchat on change.org, which received over a million signatures. But is the new Snapchat update really that terrible? Or are users just overreacting?

I typically don’t like change. I get very uncomfortable when something is different. However, the new Snapchat update is a rare case of change that I like. The new Snapchat is actually easier to use then the old Snapchat. It offers several new features that make it better.

For example, Snapchat now separates your friend’s stories from the discover page. Previously, Snapchat combined content from friends, publishers and celebrities all on one page. Now, if you swipe right, you can see all of the stories your friends have posted. If you swipe left, you can see the stories of different pop-culture media outlets, such as DailyMail, MTV and BuzzFeed.

The new Snapchat also separates your friends tab into stories, group conversations or all of them combined. Additionally, the new update provides users with the ability to change the type of font — ranging from Comic Sans to Rainbow to Glow — which makes Snapchats more captivating.

I admit, at first I was mad when Snapchat updated without my permission. When I first heard all of the controversy surrounding the new update, I was glad I hadn’t updated it. Then, when I opened my Snapchat and it automatically updated, I was fuming to say the least. I too was confused at first and couldn’t tell how to view peoples’ stories.

However, once I used it for a while and became accustomed to it, the new update grew on me. Instead of immediately jumping onto the bandwagon that’s bashing Snapchat, people need to take some time to get a feel for the new layout.

I don’t understand why people are so adamantly against the new update when they didn’t take away any features or drastically change anything. All the new update did was alter the layout of the app for the better. The new update isn’t as confusing and hard to navigate like people claim it is.

The outrage over the new Snapchat update is just another foolish controversy that consumed American news coverage for days. The fact that so many people are freaking out over something as senseless and futile as a social media update shows how trivial our society’s “problems” have become. It’s disheartening that our generation has become so self-absorbed and consumed by digital media that one of the biggest, current issues is the update of a social media outlet.