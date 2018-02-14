Why Students Love Their Classes

Student Assembly asked students with classes all across majors to tell them why they loved their favorite classes.

“Philosophy 202 is a welcome break from my science classes and I think Dr. Davidson does a good job of explaining the concepts. I also enjoy expanding my horizons and questioning what I believe.”

–Joy Jeremiah/Sophomore/Cellular and Molecular Biology Major

“19th and 20th century literature is my favorite period, and I like learning about how history affects literature. Dr. Teekell makes English 202 really interesting and fun, even when we’re discussing difficult topics.”

–Mary Style/Sophomore/History Major

“I love my Evolution of Physics class because I don’t know too much about astronomy so my mind is blown every time I walk out of that class.”

–Cat Hall/Freshman/Neuroscience Major

“I loved taking Professor Samuels’ calculus class! He simplified complicated material so every student could master the subject.”

–Sam Plesce/Freshman/Electrical Engineering Major

“Scene, Design and Tech gives a nice overview of everything about how the tech side of theater operates, from lighting to curtains to carpentry. I think I like it because everyday there’s something new that we’re learning. Like even with things that I thought I knew about pretty well, there are still plenty of things that end up surprising me.”

–Brannon Linder/Sophomore/Theater Major

“I really liked my French class last semester. I was in French 200. Learning a language is crucial to get in to the real world and make connections. It was a small class, and the size allowed me greater success.”

–Isabel Danstrom/Freshman/Political Science Major.