A Student Athlete’s Cheerleader On &Off Field

Academic support mentors help guide student athletes toward success off the field and inside the classroom.

Christopher Newport University’s academic support mentors help the student athletes. Each team is given a mentor who works specifically with them and a few other teams. A few of these mentors are Kim Pruden, Kate Gomes and Kilee Weiler.

“I mentor four teams— Women’s and Men’s Basketball, Women’s Lacrosse, as well as Men’s Soccer. I help students balance the demand of academics and athletics. I meet with students face to face, email, call and text. Every form of communication is utilized to answer questions, report grades, make recommendations, advise, counsel on best academic practices, just about anything. I also work closely with coaches, as this requires team effort, a bit cliché I know but it is the truth,” says Pruden.

The mentors do not stick just to academics, they do whatever they can to help the students they work with.

“My job consists of wearing many different hats and never looks the same from day to day. Every student has a unique set up and needs; some could be solely academic, some need help accessing resources around campus and others need help managing their everyday life. I like to tell people we are the perfect combination of a coach/mom/concierge/mentor/and cheerleader both on and off the field,” says Gomes.

It is easy to see a love for the job they have. “Education is at the core of my values. I love working in the academic environment, am passionate about serving students and am committed to classroom success. Working for over 12 years in higher education, I am here because of the students.” says Weiler.

There are so many different reasons why they love what they do. Pruden says, “My favorite thing about this job is knowing I have helped the student. They share triumphs and add that I helped in their success. This is why I have the best job as an educator, help empower others to succeed.”

Similarly, Gomes’ favorite part about being an academic support mentor is “the students, hands down. Each of them has their own personalities and their own hopes, dreams and challenges.

Discovering each student athlete’s strengths and weaknesses and playing off of those are paramount to being effective at our job.”

The mentors have a tough, but vital role in student athletes’ lives.

They support the athletes on and off the field, in and out of the classroom. Without them, student athletes would face a lot more stress and would not be as successful.

Photo courtesy of Kenny Kline