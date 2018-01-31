Beyond the Classroom

Communication Studies professor Dr. Danielle Stern balances instructing college students as well as yoga classes.

If you ever want to relax, stretch, or strengthen yourself, yoga should be the first thing that comes to mind.

Yoga is a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline, part of which includes breath control, simple meditation and the adoption of specific bodily postures.

Being a yoga instructor requires serious patience, knowledge and strength, and that’s exactly what Christopher Newport’s Associate Professor of Communications Dr. Danielle Stern possesses.

Stern currently teaches a cultural studies class at CNU while also teaching a senior seminar class. She says she loves teaching because the feeling of shaping the minds of younger people in the world is a great feeling.

She also says that the life-long learning process that occurs while teaching and learning is cool to watch and experience.

Stern has been teaching for approximately 15 years.

In 2001, Stern went to her first ever yoga class and immediately fell in love with the art.

She originally was looking to relieve stress because of graduate school, but once she realized she had a passion for yoga, she started to attend classes regularly and ended up becoming an instructor.

15 years later, Stern is still doing what she loves.

She is also on her third year as a yoga instructor.

The Captain’s Log got the chance to ask Stern her about her favorite part of teaching yoga: “My favorite part of instructing yoga is having the opportunity to facilitate a space where people can feel comfortable in their bodies,” says Stern.

The goal of yoga is making sure people are comfortable and feel relaxed, which Stern says is very satisfying.

Yoga is usually meant for relaxation and peace, but at times, it requires a lot of strength.

Stern went on to explain that if you do not come prepared to classes, it can be a hard process because of the strength requirement.

Although teaching as a professor of communication studies is her main priority, Stern has put in a tremendous amount of effort into her yoga career.

In 2015, she helped start a non-profit organization with two other friends called Bhav Brigade and they host yoga classes in various locations like Hampton, Virginia Beach and Newport News.

Since Bhav Brigade is non-profit, all their earnings that are donated to them go toward charity.

Every class that Stern hosts is either free or donation-based, and each one of these classes are hosted in cool outdoor spaces like a local business spot, or near a landmark.

The classes also tend to have beautiful views and tons of cool people.

One would think that balancing two careers that require a lot of time would be very tough, but according to Stern, balancing teaching and instructing has not been much of a challenge for her.

Stern usually instructs a yoga class twice a week because she does not want yoga to interfere with her number one priority, which is teaching.

“I am grateful to have a flexible schedule to teach yoga while also continuing my academic teaching and research.

“Although it can be hard balancing my time and energy, because I teach about inclusivity and social justice in both my academic and yogi life, that balance isn’t as difficult as it could be” says Stern.

She loves hosting yoga classes and teaching at CNU, so if she gets to do both, she is happy.

Photo courtesy of Eva Fuze