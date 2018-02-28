Captains Fall Short in CAC Finals

Lady Captains lose to Marymount University Saints in last few seconds to a buzzer beater layup.

The Christopher Newport Women’s Basketball team fell short of capturing their second consecutive Capital Athletic Championship as they lost to Marymount University in the final seconds of a tight and hard fought game, 61-60.

The Captains got off to a hot start in the first quarter as they jumped out to a nine point lead with a minute left in the first quarter.

Sam Porter continued her dominant performance as she scored the Captains’ first five points of the game.

The second quarter was more of a back and forth battle. The Captains were outscored 16-15 by the Saints during the quarter. The Captains were led by seniors Makenzie Fancher and Anitra Thomas.

Fancher scored six points and pulled down one rebound while Thomas scored six points and secured two rebounds.

For the Saints, Nicole Viscuso and Tenesha Green led the way. Viscuso scored nine points and pulled down three rebounds while Green scored seven points and had two steals in the opening half.

Leah Hurst also tossed out five assists for the Saints during the half.

The third quarter was dominated by the Captains as they led by 11 points towards the end of the quarter.

Anitra Thomas picked up right where she left off from the first half as she scored seven of her game-high 13 points in the third quarter of the game.

In the fourth quarter the Captains led by 10 points, but the Saints went on a huge run to tie up the game at 54 during the six-minute mark.

Fancher nailed two three-pointers that gave the Captains a 60-55 lead with a minute left in the game.

The Saints then scored four quick points to cut the lead to one with 19 seconds left in the game. With a few seconds remaining, Hurst found an open lane between the Captains’ defense and finished her layup with only 0.3 seconds left in the game.

The time expired before the Captains got the chance to take a last second shot.

Fancher finished the game with 12 points as she shot 4-9 from the field while also shooting 4-7 from behind the line.

The Captains were also led by Porter who posted seven points, ten rebounds and three assists.

Porter currently leads the team in points with 10.2 points per game and is second on the team in steals with 57 in the year.

For the Saints, Viscuso, Gabriella Haddad and Hurst led the way. Viscuso finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Haddad totaled 14 points on the day and also pulled down four rebounds. Hurst was all over the place with five points, ten assists, four blocks and four steals. Hurst completed her unbelievable day with her game-winning layup.

Despite the tough loss for the Captains, the team still earned an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament and will travel to Ashland, Va. on as they will play at Randolph-Macon College against Haverford College.

Haverford is currently 21-6 and coming off a loss in their conference championship. This is also the third straight year that the Captains have made it to the NCAA tournament.

Photo by Nicole Ramkey/The Captain’s Log