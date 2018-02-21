Captains Head Into 2018 Season

Men’s Lacrosse prepares for another season in hopes of continuing their winning streak from their first two games.

The Christopher Newport Men’s Lacrosse team has been preparing for their season. They had a fairly successful season last year. “The season ended last year the same way it ended the year before. We beat SVU in the first round of CAC playoffs but then couldn’t get the win against York in the semi-finals,” says junior Drew Cornell.

They played their first game this season on Feb. 14 against Washington and Lee which they won 12-7, and they recently defeated Berry College 10-9 this past Friday, Feb. 16.

“During the preseason I tried to really focus on my shot and my stick skills because those are the things that make up the foundation of my game,” says freshman Dylan Rice. They have been practicing for weeks and each player has been focusing on certain things they want to improve on.

“This preseason I think we’ve worked a lot harder both in and out of practice to get us ready for the season. We had two weeks of extra captains practices before the season started to make sure we were in the best shape possible,” says Cornell.

They are in a top conference for lacrosse and have been working hard to be more successful than last year. “We have several games where we play against a top 20 team, and it’s really exciting. If we play to our potential it will set us up well for the tournament,” says Rice. They have a lot of freshmen who have learned a lot in order to help their team to get past the CAC semi-finals this year.

“My goal for this season is to win the CAC tournament. It’s something we’ve been chasing for a while and even though we have a really tough schedule this year, I think we can come together and make it happen,” says Cornell. Every player has a similar goal. They want to succeed, and they want to win.

The team has great chemistry that really contributes to the success of the program. “My favorite part about being on this team has got to be the guys I play with. I’ve met so many great friends already and every day is a blast playing with them,” says Rice. Cornell also says his favorite thing about the team is his fellow teammates. “We’ve got guys from all over but we’ve got really good chemistry and being around the team is always a good time,” says Cornell.

The Captains will be back in action on Feb. 21 at home at 7 p.m. against Randolph Macon.

Photo by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log