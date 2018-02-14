Captains Seek Fourth Straight 20-Win Season

McFarland and Marin expected to lead Captains to victory against University of Mary Washington Eagles.

After a dominating win over Penn State-Harrisburg this past weekend, the Men’s Basketball team will travel to Fredericksburg, Va. on Wednesday to take on their conference rival, the Mary Washington Eagles. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Despite losing arguably the best player in the Capital Athletic Conference(CAC), Marcus Carter, due to injury earlier in the season, the Captains are still having another great season as they are currently 18-5 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

If the Captains can capture two more wins this season, it will secure a fourth straight 20-win season for the Captains. No other team in the CAC currently has more than two straight 20-win seasons.

Some of the Captains’ key pieces to their success this year has been the duo of Aaron McFarland and Spencer Marin. All-CAC performer McFarland is averaging 17.2 points per game and pulls down 5.3 rebounds per game.

McFarland has also been shooting extremely well from behind the arc this year as he has connected on 61 of his three pointers and is shooting 40.4 percent. Marin is having the best season of his career.

He is averaging 11.3 points per game and is leading the team in rebounds per game with 7.0 and blocks per game with 1.5.

These two seniors look to cap off their careers at CNU with a third straight CAC Championship.

The Eagles should be quite the test for the Captains. They have won 11 of their last 14 games and are currently 17-6 and 11-5 in conference play, just one spot behind the Captains in the CAC standings.

Some of the players to watch out for on the Eagles are senior Eric Shaw and freshman Drew Johnson. Shaw is averaging 15.2 points per game and just over five rebounds per game.

Johnson is averaging 12.3 points per game and shoots lights out from the three-point line.

He has connected on 74 three pointers this season while shooting 47 percent from behind the arc. The Captains will have to watch out for the three ball.

The Captains hosted the Eagles earlier in the season and handled them easily with a 76-62 win at the Freeman Center. Senior “Big Man” Spencer Marin dominated the post by putting up 13 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

A main key to the game will be winning the rebound battle and bench play. In the win, the Captains out-rebounded the Eagles 51-34 and outscored their bench 42-10.

After the Captains play the Eagles on Wednesday, they will play one of the biggest games of the year on Saturday Feb. 17 as they host York College to cap off the regular season.

With two wins this week they will secure a second seed for the CAC tournament.

