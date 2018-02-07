Captains Track & Field Post Multiple Victories

The Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams attended Camel City Invitational and hosted Vince Brown Invitational.

The Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams competed in the Camel City Invitational this past weekend at the JDL Fast Track, which is located in Winston-Salem, NC. This was the sixth year of the Camel City Invitational and the third straight year that the Captains competed in this event.

The Christopher Newport Track & Field team is off to a great start this year as they posted nine victories in the Captains Invitational and Combined Events earlier in the season. They also have numerous reigning All-Americans that have returned and look to continue their decorated careers.

The major headline for the Captains this past weekend was when the men’s distance medley relay team captured a first-place finish when the foursome of Cullen Monahan, Brandon Berry, Cavanaugh McGaw and Billy Rabil posted a time of 10:10.89. This time was seven seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, North Carolina A&T.

“It was our first time running the DMR this season, so it felt great to go out there and get a win, which also ended up being the fastest time in Division three track this season,” Berry says.

Berry looks forward to helping lead his team toward a Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Championship as well as a National Championship.

Some of the standouts for the women’s team were senior Hannah Shoemaker and junior Sarah Johnson. Shoemaker posted 12th-place in the shot-put with a toss of 12.78 meters. Shoemaker broke the program record on Friday for the weight throw. Johnson also competed in the shot-put by posting a throw of 11.40 meters. That throw placed her 24th in the competition.

After the Captains took on the Camel City Invitational on Friday and Saturday, they hosted a meet on Sunday called the Vince Brown City Invitational.

This was the fifth year in a row that the Captains hosted this meet.

Shoemaker had another great day in the shot-put event as she fired her shot 13.32 meters, placing first.

Trejon Edmonds posted a time of 8:57.76 to capture a victory in the 3000. On the women’s side of the 3000, Kathryn Wilson won her event by posting a time of 10:58.74. That is the first time this season that the Captains swept the 3000 at a meet.

Berry, McGaw, Monahan and Ryan Scott captured a victory for the men’s 4×400 relay team after they posted a time of 3:23.51. This time was four seconds ahead of the second-place finishers, Methodist University.

Other Captain victories this past Sunday were Monaca Lannen, Victoria Neston, Kaitlynn Beaulieu and Kelly McKinney in the 4×400 relay, Kurt Waller in the 200 meter, Matthew Burke in the 5000, Hannah Bowden in the 60-hurdles, and lastly, Samantha Tritt and Rose Wyant tied for first in the women’s pole vault.

The Captains have a small break before they host the CAC indoor Championships Friday, Feb. 16 at the Freeman Center.

Photos courtesy of Ben Leistensnider and Patrick Dubois/CNU OCPR