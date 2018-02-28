CNU Discovers New Type of Relaxation

Christopher Newport student introduces peers to New Moon Yoga while she instructs a class at the Freeman Center.

Many different fitness classes are offered at the Freeman Center on campus, but the most popular are yoga classes.

A lot of students go to get a good workout in and relax when they come to the Freeman Center. Stephanie Dygert is a student fitness instructor who teaches yoga. This past Friday on Feb. 23 she put on a specialty yoga class called New Moon Yoga.

“The New Moon Yoga class was focused on renewal, relaxation and setting new intentions. The new moon is a time to create new visions for yourself and start fresh and positive,” says Dygert.

The class consisted of a lot of reflection and trying to start anew for students. She emphasizes the importance of letting anything go that may be blocking a student from getting a fresh start.

Apart from this special class Dygert taught, she also teaches Yoga Flow classes throughout the week.

These classes are slower paced and allow students to get deeper into the poses and really reflect in all parts of the class.

“I came to yoga after I had a major spinal surgery. I had lost most of my flexibility and mobility, and I hoped that yoga would help me recover,” says Dygert.

Not only did it help her recover, it also helped her change her outlook on life. She was able to become a calmer, happier person through the mental and spiritual aspects of yoga.

Dygert started yoga and found a new passion and love that she wanted to continue throughout her life.

“After practicing for several years, I decided that I wanted to become a yoga instructor to prove that it can help anyone, regardless of limitations,” says Dygert.

The most important part of yoga to her is the fact that she was able to push through a difficult time in her life and wants to help others do the same through yoga.

Dygert wants everyone to feel like they can attend her classes and gain something from them.

She teaches her classes for all different types of people, not just experienced yogis.

“I love that yoga has something for everyone. Whether you come to yoga for the physical practice of strengthening your muscles and increasing your flexibility, for the mental relaxation, for the welcoming community, or for the spiritual refocusing, yoga has something to offer everyone,” says Dygert.

When she teaches she tries to encourage her students to take advantage and really use yoga as an outlet for all the stressors in life.

The New Moon Yoga class that Dygert conducted was a huge success and allowed students to take part in a different type of yoga and start fresh.